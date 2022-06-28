ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

Westfield looking for residents’ input on ADA compliance in the city

By Amy Phillips
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The City of Westfield is conducting a survey of residents to determine how to move forward with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) updates and compliance.

Westfield is using funds from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program for a study on how to update policies, procedures, and approaches to compliance with the ADA and provide accessibility to all municipally-sponsored programs. Public input is required as part of the City’s ADA Transition Plan & Self-Evaluation process.

Lawmakers explore financial barriers for those with disabilities, long COVID

The survey was created in collaboration with the City, Caolo & Bieniek Architects and KMA Architecture & Accessibility. People will be able to share their experiences and thoughts on creating equal access to government facilities and programs. The survey can be found here.

The City last reviewed ADA compliance in 1997. The survey will be open for public input until July 22, 2022. For additional information contact Peter Miller in the Office of Community Development at (413) 572-6246.

Comments / 1

StingRay
1d ago

The Westfield City Hall don’t care about the people with mental disabilities or physical disabilities they don’t know how to help anyone in the city

thereminder.com

Additional Uniroyal funding approved for site clean-up in Chicopee

CHICOPEE – City Councilors approved additional funding for cleaning up the long-dormant Uniroyal property during their June 21 meeting. Constructed in the 1870s, the Uniroyal property remained a significant manufacturing space for over a century in Chicopee. The Grove Street location is most synonymous with Uniroyal’s use of the area from 1891 to 1981, with the company utilizing the site to produce bicycle, automobile and truck tires before shuttering operations, according to the city’s website. Since its closing, parts of the building continued to be leased, but most of the site’s 33 buildings remained vacant.
CHICOPEE, MA
WWLP

Several new artworks coming to Holyoke streets

The city of Holyoke invited the non-profit Beyond Walls to install epic pieces of artwork by top street artists. Many of the street artists are working to create a more vibrant downtown and are from Puerto Rico, a nod to the rich Puerto Rican culture which runs through the city.
HOLYOKE, MA
WSBS

Berkshire Residents: During this 4th Of July: Proceed With Caution

As we prepare to celebrate America's 246th birthday this Monday, Independence Day is synonymous with cookouts, parades and fireworks. therefore it is imperative that proper safety measures should be implemented during your moments of celebration. It is strongly advised NOT to use any fireworks at your place of residence as some statistics show these moves could yield a catastrophic outcome.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Fire Commissioner Calvi speaks on increase in mental health calls

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield city leaders met Monday to discuss the city’s 911 calls, including the increase in mental health calls and new resources for residents who do not speak English. Monday’s meeting was with the City Council’s Public Safety Committee. Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi answered questions about...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

