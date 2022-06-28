ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero to Host Panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022

ComingSoon
ComingSoon
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The highly-anticipated Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to arrive at San Diego Comic-Con ahead of the film’s North American release. The movie’s appearance at the upcoming convention will include a panel for the movie which will feature a Q&A with talent and production members, including the guest of honor...

www.comingsoon.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ComicBook

The Flash, Superman & Lois, and More Missing From The CW's Comic-Con Plans

Studios and networks are beginning to announce their plans for July's San Diego Comic-Con, the highly-anticipated event that will be returning with great fanfare after the COVID-19 pandemic. In previous years, The CW's roster of new and veteran shows has usually been part of those proceedings — but it looks like that might not be the case this year. On Monday, Warner Bros. Discovery unveiled their first panel details surrounding San Diego Comic-Con 2022, which included a roster of upcoming shows, games, comics, and more. As The Hollywood Reporter pointed out, many of The CW's shows, including The Flash, Superman & Lois, Gotham Knights, and the upcoming Supernatural prequel The Winchesters, are not currently part of that programming. The one The CW show currently on that list is Riverdale, which will have a Hall H panel to celebrate its upcoming seventh and final season.
ENTERTAINMENT
epicstream.com

The Boys’ Antony Starr Cast as Wolverine in Amazing MCU Art

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are beyond excited to see the mutants finally crossover to Earth-616 and while Marvel Studios has yet to drop details regarding the much-awaited X-Men franchise reboot, a lot of people have been making their fantasy castings over the last couple of years. click to...
VISUAL ART
hypebeast.com

New Trailer Reveals New 'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' Gohan Transformation

After receiving the worldwide release dates for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and new trailer has surfaced revealing how some other characters look in new charged-up forms. On top of showing glimpses of “Orange” Piccolo and Cell Max, one anime clip is getting Dragon Ball Super fans excited as it features a new Saiyan form for Gohan.
COMICS
epicstream.com

WB Reportedly Casts New Harley Quinn in Surprising Actress

We all know for a fact that the DC Extended Universe is still struggling in terms of cohesiveness and consistency but in the "elseworld" side of things aka the stories that take place outside of the main DCEU continuity, Warner Bros. has undeniably struck gold with the respective successes of Joker and The Batman.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
tvinsider.com

SDCC 2022: ‘House of the Dragon,’ ‘The Sandman’ & More Warner Bros. Discovery TV Panels

Game of Thrones is returning to San Diego Comic-Con… sort of. With the prequel series coming soon, is it any wonder it’s taking over the event’s biggest stage, Hall H?. Warner Bros. Discovery has announced its plans for Comic-Con 2022, taking place from Thursday, July 21, through Sunday, July 24, and among the TV panels are HBO’s House of the Dragon, Netflix’s The Sandman, and The CW’s Riverdale. Plus, there are panels for animated favorites like Adult Swim’s Tuca & Bertie and HBO Max’s Harley Quinn.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IGN

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Trailer Brings Back a Classic DBZ Villain

The next Dragon Ball Super movie will premiere globally in August and a new trailer shows off the return of a classic villain. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is the 21st feature film in the venerable Dragon Ball series. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set after the Galactic Patrol Prisoner Saga and stars Gohan and Piccolo as they team up against an old foe: Cell.
MOVIES
TechRadar

Doctor Doom MCU project leaked by highly unexpected source

Marvel's plans to finally introduce Doctor Doom to its cinematic universe appear to have been leaked – by none other than US radio host Howard Stern. Speaking during a post-show meeting for his SiriusXM radio show (as caught by Twitter user WashedUpTweeter (opens in new tab)), Stern all-but-confirmed his involvement in an upcoming Doctor Doom project. It's unclear, though, if Stern was specifically referencing a Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) project at the time.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Godzilla vs. Kong Sequel Release Date Announced

The Godzilla vs. Kong sequel's release date has been announced. As per Warner Bros., Godzilla vs. Kong 2 will be released in theaters on March 15, 2024, almost exactly three years since the release of the first film. As previously announced, Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard will be returning for the sequel, with Dan Stevens (The Guest, Legion) playing the lead role. Production on Godzilla vs. Kong 2 was supposedly going to begin this summer over in Australia, so an early 2024 release date seems right on track with the expected production timeline.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toshio Furukawa
Person
Akira Toriyama
epicstream.com

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Debuts First Official Footage of (Spoilers)

Earlier this month, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero hit theaters in Japan, and fans there get to watch the epic conflict between the Z-Fighters and the newly-revived Red Ribbon Army as well as the criminal organization's new androids Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. As expected, it didn't take long for major spoilers to leak online, and if you've seen them, you probably already know the anime movie's biggest surprises that were never shown in trailers and promos, but a new trailer has been released to give fans the first official footage of the movie's main villain.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: Reason Behind John Krasinski's Surprise Cameo Finally Explained

One of the highlights of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the appearance of John Krasinski as Earth-838's Reed Richards, which fulfilled years of fan casting. While it remains to be seen whether the A Quiet Place star will also play the role in the official MCU timeline in Earth-636, there have been questions about what exactly led to Marvel's decision to cast Krasinski to play the role for a portion of the film.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Kevin Feige Cast John Krasinski as Reed Richards Because of Fan Demand

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has already made its way on to the Disney+ streaming service, and it came with a bunch of surprises. During the film, we get introduced to classic Marvel comics group, The Illuminati, who in the movie featured Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch), Black Bolt (Anson Mount), Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic (John Krasiniski). The latter of the group has been fan-cast in the role numerous times over the years, so when he arrived on screen it was sure to be viewed as some kind of fan service. As it turns out, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was the person that cast Krasnski as Mr. Fantastic and it was because it would make fans dreams come true. Director Sam Raimi revealed as much while doing the audio commentary for the film that can be found via the extra features for the film on Disney+.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dragon Ball Super#Super Dragon Ball Heroes#Super Heroes#North American#Japanese#English#Toei Animation#The Red Ribbon Army#The New Red Ribbon Army
IGN

Sandman And Game Of Thrones Confirmed For Comic-Con, But No Word On DCEU

House of the Dragon, Sandman, and Harley Quinn will be heading to Comic-Con, but it's unclear how much to expect from the DC Extended Universe. Warner Bros. Discovery revealed its plans for Comic-Con today, with highlights including House of the Dragon and The Sandman. Gotham Knights and MultiVersus will also have a presence from the games side, along with the customary comics presence.
COMICS
ComicBook

Warner Bros. Discovery Comic-Con Panels Announced

San Diego Comic-Con is just a matter of weeks away — and it looks like Warner Bros. Discovery will be making a major impact at the event. On Monday, the newly-minted mega company announced their plans for San Diego Comic-Con 2022, which will occur in San Diego, California from July 21 through July 24th. This will mark Warner Bros.' first in-person presence at the convention in three years, after previous conventions were cancelled or scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Warner Bros. Discovery's plans included an array of panels, premieres, activations, and more for the company's upcoming live-action and animated television series, movies, comic books, and games.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Movies
TVOvermind

Can Darkseid Still Be The Big Bad Of The DCEU?

One of the biggest villains in DC Comics is the ruler of Apokolips known as Darkseid. This tyrannical ruler of the desolate planet is a member of the New Gods species and is feared by just about everyone. Superman himself is actually afraid to fight this villain and he has every reason to be. The villain’s signature power is his Omega Beams that shoots from his eyes. Just think of them as heatseeking laser beams that can keep up with the Flash and when they hit their target, they disintegrate it completely. He has used his Omega Beams on his most powerful adversaries, including Superman himself. Any villain who is capable of making Superman bleed should be taken very seriously. If you need more convincing, go watch the animated Superman series. You’ll soon realize why Darkseid is one of DC’s best villains.
COMICS
ComicBook

DC's Stargirl Season 3 Trailer Released by The CW

The CW has released a first trailer for the upcoming third season of DC's Stargirl. On Tuesday, during the Season 2 finale of Superman & Lois, fans got their first look at the fan-favorite series' return and it teases some big changes for Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) — namely the presence of Sylvester Pemberton/Starman (Joel McHale) and teaming up with Cindy Burman/Shiv (Meg DeLacy). You can check it out for yourself below.
TV SERIES
105.5 The Fan

A Supervillain From Boise Could Appear In Upcoming Marvel Series

Marvel Studios is arguably one of the most successful film studios of all time. A lot of that success can be attributed to their creation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) which weaves characters and storylines into one another in film and now in streaming thanks to Disney+. Marvel fans can be found pretty much everywhere, especially in Idaho. While Marvel fans are currently enjoying the series ‘Ms. Marvel' on Disney+ and preparing for ‘Thor: Love & Thunder’ which hits theaters on July 8th, Idaho-based Marvel fans have another reason to be excited come August.
BOISE, ID
ComingSoon

ComingSoon

Los Angeles, CA
41
Followers
0
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

New Movies, Movie Trailers, TV, Digital, Blu-ray & Video Game News!

 https://www.comingsoon.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy