Lansing, MI

MI averaging 2,050 COVID-19 cases per day, doses for kids

By Iz Martin
WLNS
WLNS
 1 day ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — For the past week, Michigan has seen 14,353 COVID-19 cases and 174 deaths.

That’s an average of 2,050 cases per day, compared to last week’s average of 1,780 daily cases.

How are mid-Michigan’s transmission levels?

As of June 24, Ingham, Jackson, Eaton and Clinton counties have a low transmission rate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MRKqz_0gOjk2CZ00
Photo is courtesy of Michigan.gov .

Vaccine First-Dose Tracker

Around 67.4% of Michiganders have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, putting the state 2.6% away from its goal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R5zR9_0gOjk2CZ00
Courtesy of Michigan.gov .

Clinics in Lansing are offering COVID vaccines for a new age group of children.

The Ingham County Health Department started vaccinating a newly eligible group of children, ages 6 months through 4 years old, by appointment Tuesday.

Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were authorized and recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week.

Clinics operate Tuesday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Human Services Building located at 5303 S. Cedar St. The Ingham County Health Department is also partnering with Michigan State University to offer clinics at the Breslin Center on July 1 and July 29, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Parents and guardians may schedule an appointment by visiting the Ingham County Health Department’s website.

“This youngest age group and their families have been anxiously waiting for the authorization of this vaccine for a very long time,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “The vaccine will give children significant protection from COVID-19 and further contribute to protecting our community.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

