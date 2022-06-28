ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet some of the fashion designers on ‘Making the Cut’ season 3

TODAY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeidi Klum and Tim Gunn join Jenna and Willie on TODAY...

www.today.com

Footwear News

Heidi Klum Hits Times Square in Strapless Lace-Up Dress and Pointed Pumps

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Heidi Klum took a stroll on the streets of New York in an all-black outfit to visit her very own artwork. The supermodel headed out in the city on Saturday in a BDSM-inspired look. The star trekked to Timee Square to see her painting of her Bored Ape NFT painting. The star excitedly posted the video and pictures of her alongside the art piece for the first time on her Instagram and Twitter. Klum...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Model Falls on Runway & Struggles in Heels, What Happened Next Won the Night With Empowering Confidence

Click here to read the full article. Even models for the biggest names in fashion have their off days — but it’s how they recover that makes them complete professionals. For proof, look no further than one stunning model from the recent Law Roach x Herve Leger’s Resort 2023 runway. Though the high-fashion beauty struggled to strut in her Louboutin heels during the fashion showcase, she certainly kept her composure like a pro — and got the entire crowd on her side. @footwearnews We love the comeback at Law Roach x Hervé Leger’s runway show in LA tonight #fashion #runway...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Keke Palmer Shines Bright in Mirrored Pumps & Feather-Trimmed Dress at ‘Lightyear’ UK Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Keke Palmer took a chic approach to intergalactic style while arriving at the “Lightyear” United Kingdom premiere. The actress stars in the new Disney animated film alongside Chris Evans, Taika Waititi, James Brolin and Uzo Adoba. While arriving at the Cineworld Leicester Square with Evans and Waititi for the occasion, Palmer hit the red carpet in a strapless white dress. The sharp piece featured a slim-fitting bodice, as well as a hem covered in sprays of swirling feathers. Completing the “True Jackson, V.P.” star’s ensemble were delicate layered earrings and a large crystal bracelet. When it...
BEAUTY & FASHION
BET

BET Awards 2022: Regina King's Fashion Evolution

Regina King has been on our radar since she was making googly eyes at Calvin on 227. She brings such authenticity and accessibility to every performance it makes us feel like we know her and care about the actress like she was our homegirl. King plays every role with charm, grace, and wit so it’s no surprise her name is often included during nomination season. King is nominated for "Best Actress" at the BET Awards 2022 for her role in the western The Harder They Fall. Let’s take a look back at some of her memorable fashion moments as we get ready for the show which airs June 26th at 8pm.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The US Sun

Sister Wives star comes out as trans and reveals new name

MERI and Kody Brown's child Leon has come out as trans. The Sister Wives star, who was formerly known as Mariah, revealed that their name is Leo or Leon and their pronouns are they/them. Leon, 26, proudly came out as "incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic," in an inspirational Instagram post...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Serves Edgy Glamour in a Passionate Dress & 7-Inch Heels at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez could give a masterclass on red carpet fashion. After all, the star’s red carpet style was literally the inspiration for Google Images because everyone wanted to see that Versace jungle dress from the 2000 Grammys. More than two decades after that iconic style moment, Lopez is ready to inspire more image searches with her latest red carpet look. To attend the MTV Movie & TV Awards today in Los Angeles, the 52-year-old star wore a black dress by Mônot featuring a leather top that was equal parts sexy and edgy. The dress featured...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Keke Palmer Plays With Patterns In Colorful Halter Dress & Metallic Heels on BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Keke Palmer gave colorful glamor on the red carpet for the 2022 Bet Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. Palmer wore a colorful halter dress from Conner Ives’ fall 2021 collection. The scarf dress featured a plethora of patterns and colors from deep green and vibrant yellow, to dainty floral prints and wild checkered patterns of different sizes. The halter-style silhouette featured a lengthy train and a daring slit in the front, creating a high-low dynamic. The patchwork printed gown had a deep plunging neckline, adding to passionate vibes the star aimed to give off. Palmer...
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

Billy Porter Takes Shoulder Pads to New Heights at the BET Awards

Billy Porter brought the avant-garde to the BET Awards. The actor attended the June 26 award show in Los Angeles wearing quite the statement-making Rick Owens outfit consisting of a gray crewneck knit top with bell sleeves and sharp, pointed shoulders paired with a matching skirt featuring a train and vertical seams. Porter completed the look with platform boots with lucite heels and a grill detail at the toe, also by Owens.
LOS ANGELES, CA
In Style

Dakota Johnson Just Wore the Practical Shoe Trend That's Ideal for Summer Weddings

Dakota Johnson continues to serve up major style on a silver platter — or rather, on the streets of New York City. The actress has been busy bopping around the Big Apple, promoting her latest movie projects like Persuasion and Cha Cha Real Smooth (both releasing this summer), and luckily for anyone who's been missing Johnson's carefree-cool outfits, there are now plenty of new ones to turn to for inspiration. She wore a blazer mini dress! She wore loafers! She wore a crochet set! And most recently, she wore the shoe trend that's ideal for summer weddings — and beyond.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Leni Klum Puts Slick Edge On Cutout Pants With Studded Ankle Boots at ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Leni Klum served a monochrome moment at the Los Angeles premiere of “Jurassic World: Dominion” on Monday night. The 18-year-old model joined her mother Heidi Klum on the red carpet. The film officially hits theaters on June 10 and includes a star-studded cast such as, Chris Pratt, Laura Dern, Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeff Goldblum. Leni paired a black basic sleeveless top with high-waist pants. The sleek bottoms gave the illusion of a corset due to its contouring fit and lace detailing along the bodice. The garment also had small front leg cutouts, which...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Faith Hill’s Chic Lingerie-Inspired Lace Bodysuit & Pumps Give Romantic Twists to Business-Casual Dressing With Tim McGraw at Paramount+ UK Launch

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Faith Hill showed off her red carpet style on Monday as she attended the Paramount+ UK launch event in London. The streaming service hosted a party to celebrate the official launch, which happens on Wednesday. To the event, the country singer and “1883” star went with a play on business-casual attire. She wore a matching skirt set complete with a gray tweed high-waisted pencil skirt and a matching cropped blazer detailed with gray...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Kicks Up Her Gold Heels in Floral D&G Pantsuit for ‘America’s Got Talent’

Click here to read the full article. Heidi Klum took a mirror selfie in a vibrant pantsuit this week designed by none other than the iconic fashion house of Dolce & Gabbana. Dolce & Gabbana has been omnipresent among celebrities in recent months, including styling guests of Kourtney and Travis Barker’s wedding to dressing the judges of HBO Max’s “Legendary” series. Add Klum’s name to that list. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) The TV personality modeled the brand’s pantsuit today for her Instagram fans, highlighting a palette of floral prints done in shades of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TODAY.com

Chris Pratt says backlash over his ‘healthy daughter’ Instagram post made him cry

Chris Pratt said anger over his controversial Instagram tribute to wife Katherine Schwarzenegger made him cry — and worries it could hurt his son one day. In a new "Men's Health" interview, the "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" star reacted to the viral hurricane after a well-intentioned Instagram post ribbing his wife and celebrating their "gorgeous, healthy" newborn daughter derailed last November.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

This $8 Product Completely Transforms Your Hair In Just 8 Seconds

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re anything like us, you’re constantly looking for new products to give your hair the perfect texture and look. With so many different options out there, it’s hard to know which one to go with. Trust us, we get it! But look no further because this hair treatment works wonders and has stellar reviews to prove it. And at just $8, we definitely think it’s worth the try.
HAIR CARE
Page Six

Lourdes Leon hits the runway in skintight catsuit at Paris Fashion Week

Lourdes Leon made her Paris Fashion Week debut over the weekend. Madonna’s model daughter, 25, closed Marine Serre’s runway show Saturday, strutting her stuff in a skintight catsuit covered in the label’s signature moon print. Leon also rocked tons of gold jewelry, including layers of chain necklaces and belts, bracelets stacked high on both wrists and dangling statement earrings. For the show, her red hair was styled stick-straight with a center part, and the star wore a dramatic cat eye and a glossy lip. The Queen of Pop’s eldest child has been making major waves in the style world since walking her first runway...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Masters Canadian Tuxedo in Denim Shirt, Patchwork Jeans and Sandals

Click here to read the full article. Heidi Klum and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, wore equally cool looks as they were spotted together on Sunday in New York. The TV personality stepped out in an all-denim outfit. She wore a medium-wash denim long-sleeve shirt with patchwork jeans. Her baggy jeans featured a low-rise waist as well as a wide-leg opening. She accessorized her outfit with a black Tiesto Racing trucker hat, orange sunglasses, an array of jewelry and a black tote bag. The supermodel added a pair of strappy sandals with her Canadian tuxedo. Her sandals featured black straps across her feet...
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Dakota Johnson's Plunging Blazer Minidress Was the Red Carpet Equivalent of a Mullet

We know Dakota Johnson has been a longtime fan of a sheer red carpet moment (see: Met Gala struts and movie premieres), but her latest look managed to take the see-through trend even further. On Monday, the actress stepped out for the premiere of her new movie, Cha Cha Real Smooth, and her dress was quite literally the embodiment of business in the front, party in the back.
BEAUTY & FASHION

