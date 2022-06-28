Meet some of the fashion designers on ‘Making the Cut’ season 3

Lourdes Leon made her Paris Fashion Week debut over the weekend.
Madonna’s model daughter, 25, closed Marine Serre’s runway show Saturday, strutting her stuff in a skintight catsuit covered in the label’s signature moon print.
Leon also rocked tons of gold jewelry, including layers of chain necklaces and belts, bracelets stacked high on both wrists and dangling statement earrings.
For the show, her red hair was styled stick-straight with a center part, and the star wore a dramatic cat eye and a glossy lip.
The Queen of Pop’s eldest child has been making major waves in the style world since walking her first runway...
