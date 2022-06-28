ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demorest, GA

Thomas Devon Parrish

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThom Parrish, age 92, of Demorest, Georgia, fell asleep in death on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Survivors include his loving wife, Diane...

Francis Arthur “Fran” Aurora

Francis Arthur “Fran” Aurora, age 83 of Cornelia, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, following a period of declining health. Born in Brooklyn, New York on March 05, 1939, he was the son of the late Frank Carl & Anna Victorine Triano Aurora. Fran was a veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Army. He retired from Raytheon Company with over 20 years of dedicated service. Before moving to Georgia, Fran and his family lived in Connecticut and Florida. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking and gardening. Fran was of the Catholic Faith.
CORNELIA, GA
Jerry Lamar Nunn

Jerry Lamar Nunn, 73, of Clarkesville, GA, passed away June 28, 2022, following a brief illness. Jerry was born May 7, 1949, in Toccoa, GA, the son of the late Jack Nunn and Lounell Keesee Nunn. He retired after more than 30 years from the Georgia Department of Corrections and then worked at Habersham Hardware for many years where he enjoyed serving the public. Jerry was an avid woodworker making furniture and toys for church family and friends and helped alongside his late wife Regina with the Backyard Bible Club. He was an avid Georgia football fan and a dear, sincere friend to everyone he met. He was a member of Carnes Creek Baptist Church and has previously attended Bethlehem Baptist Church and Providence Baptist Church.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
Joan M. Feorino

Joan M. Feorino, 91, of Clarkesville, GA, a devoted wife and mother, died June 26 at home with her beloved family. Joan was born Jan. 19, 1931, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Ahearn. She graduated from Brooklyn Girls High School. At age 17 she became a secretary at a legal firm in N.Y. When she was 19, she met Paul M. Feorino on a blind date. The two married on April 28, 1951, in New York and marked 71 years of steadfast love shortly before her death.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
Sharon Denise Sears

Sharon Denise Sears, age 50, of Belton, South Carolina formerly of Banks County, Georgia passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022, following an extended illness. Mrs. Sears was born on April 11, 1972, in Banks County, Georgia to the late Pete and Annease McDuffie Lawrence. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Sears. Mrs. Sears was employed with Carter’s in Commerce for over 16 years. Sharon was loving mother and grandmother; she was known to her grandson, as “Nana”.
BANKS COUNTY, GA
Carolyn Sue Luthi

Carolyn Sue Luthi, age 79 of Clarkesville, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Born in the small town of Dockery in Richmond, Missouri on June 10, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Donald Franklin & Pauline Schofield Maddux. Carolyn was a cosmetologist for over 60 years and was the owner of The Master’s Touch in Clarkesville for over 40 years. In her spare time, she was an avid reader, accomplished cook, and enjoyed flower gardening. Most of all, Carolyn was a very loving wife, dedicated mother, and doting grandmother. She loved the Lord and her family with her whole heart. Carolyn attended Free Chapel Worship Center in Gainesville.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
Melvin Bridges

Melvin Bridges, age 78, of Gainesville, entered rest Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at his residence with his family by his side. Melvin was born July 9, 1943, in Gainesville, Georgia to the late Otis & Viola Hatcher Bridges. He retired from General Motors with over 30 years of service. He was of the Baptist faith and was preceded in death by his sister, Mildred Kisner.
GAINESVILLE, GA
3 wrecks snarl traffic on GA 365 in Cornelia

Three wrecks within an hour and a mile of each other disrupted the evening commute Tuesday on GA 365 North in Cornelia. The first crash happened around 4:39 p.m. near the on-ramp from GA 105/Business US 441. According to the Georgia State Patrol, 19-year-old Holly Wade of Gillsville was driving north on GA 365 in a Toyota Corolla when she failed to maintain her lane. She overcorrected and ran off the highway. The Corolla plowed through a road sign before stopping in a ditch.
CORNELIA, GA
Well-known gospel singer now leads White County Fire Department

(Cleveland)- White County’s new Fire Service Chief Mike LeFevre was administered his oath of office Wednesday. White County Public Safety Director David Murphy said prior to the ceremony at the White County Emergency Operations Center that it’s their goal to give recognition to the staff for what they do.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
Habersham County moves forward with plans for T-SPLOST vote in November

Habersham County is moving ahead with plans to put a sales tax referendum before voters this fall. County commissioners met with elected officials from Habersham’s seven municipalities Tuesday night to discuss a proposed transportation special local option sales tax. If approved by voters, the county’s sales tax rate would increase from 7% to 8% beginning next April.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
Anderson receives Legislative Service Award

For the second consecutive year, the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia has recognized District 10 state Rep. Victor Anderson with its Legislative Service Award. ACCG Deputy Legislative Director Todd Edwards presented Anderson with his award during the June 28 meeting of the Rabun County Board of Commissioners. The ACCG Legislative Service Awards program honors state House and Senate members for their work during the legislative session.
RABUN COUNTY, GA
Update: Babysitter charged with murder in toddler’s death

Athens-Clarke County police have charged an Elberton woman in the death of a 15-month-old toddler. Detectives determined that 59-year-old Pamela Graves was babysitting Zamiya Kelly when the child was exposed to illegal narcotics. The preliminary investigation shows Kelly died as a result of that exposure, police say. Officers arrested Graves...
ATHENS, GA

