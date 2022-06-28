Thomas Devon Parrish

Jerry Lamar Nunn, 73, of Clarkesville, GA, passed away June 28, 2022, following a brief illness. Jerry was born May 7, 1949, in Toccoa, GA, the son of the late Jack Nunn and Lounell Keesee Nunn. He retired after more than 30 years from the Georgia Department of Corrections and then worked at Habersham Hardware for many years where he enjoyed serving the public. Jerry was an avid woodworker making furniture and toys for church family and friends and helped alongside his late wife Regina with the Backyard Bible Club. He was an avid Georgia football fan and a dear, sincere friend to everyone he met. He was a member of Carnes Creek Baptist Church and has previously attended Bethlehem Baptist Church and Providence Baptist Church.

CLARKESVILLE, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO