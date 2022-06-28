ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspected California drug traffickers arrested with 150K fentanyl pills released by court commissioner

By Audrey Conklin
Fox News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTulare County Court Commissioner Mikki Verissimo of California signed an order to release two suspected drug traffickers recently arrested with 150,000 fentanyl pills in their possession, Fox News confirmed Tuesday. Officials arrested Jose Zendejas, 25, and Benito Madrigal, 19, during a traffic stop on Friday and transported them to...

www.foxnews.com

Peter
1d ago

Mother of God! These criminal sympathetic politicians, judges,, state prosecuters need to be held accountable for their descions to allow criminals to run ramped!ALL I CAN SAY ILL NEVER VOTE FOR A DEMOCRAT AGAIN.

TheDailyBeast

California Man Tortured and Raped His Roommate for 5 Months, Cops Say

A California man who allegedly held a 22-year-old woman in his home against her will for months has been arrested and slammed with a slew of charges, including torture, false imprisonment, mayhem, forcible rape, and other crimes. Peter Anthony McGuire, 59, allegedly took the woman prisoner earlier this year, according to San Bernardino County officials, when she moved into his home. “Very soon after moving into the house she was not allowed to leave, she was held there against her will by him and at that point was subjected to multiple assaults” for five months, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department told ABC7. A criminal complaint subsequently obtained by the New York Post accused McGuire of torturing the woman, cutting her tongue, putting out her eye, and slitting her nose, ear, and lip. He also “maliciously” maimed one of her body parts, unidentified in the complaint, which states that McGuire “did disable, disfigure and render it useless.” The victim was able to escape McGuire’s home on June 9 and contacted the authorities minutes later, according to ABC7. She was in the hospital and in stable condition as of Tuesday, according to officials.
The Independent

Officer accused of leaking Kobe Bryant death photos seen in video ‘kneeling on inmate’s head’

The Los Angeles sheriff’s deputy who was accused of leaking pictures of US basketball legend Kobe Bryant’s dead body has been caught on camera allegedly kneeling on an inmate’s head in a fresh controversyThe deputy, Douglas Johnson, is at the centre of scrutiny over the 3-minute video relating to an incident from March 2021, and LA county attornies are seeking to prevent the kneeling scandal from affecting a trial relating to the Bryant photos scheduled for late July.Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late NBA star, sued the Los Angeles County sheriff and fire department workers for allegedly taking...
The Independent

Customs officials find methamphetamines worth $60,000 hidden in child booster seats in California

Customs authorities in California have seized methamphetamines worth $60,000 (£49,000) hidden in child booster seats at a checkpoint.Earlier this week, officers at the Newton Azrak Border Patrol Station in Murrieta stopped a vehicle on an interstate near the checkpoint. There were two adults and four children inside the vehicle.Upon dispatch of a K-9 team, narcotics were detected inside the children’s three booster seats.“In those booster seats, several packages were found containing a white crystal substance that tested positive for methamphetamine,” US Customs and Border Protection officers said in a statement.The inspection revealed that the driver, who is a US citizen, was in possession of 26.9 pounds of meth, which has a street value of $60,000 (£49,000).The vehicle was immediately sealed by the Border Patrol, and the driver and the drugs were turned over to the Inland Crackdown Allied Taskforce.The children and their mother were released.“Our agents continue to work around the clock to protect our communities,” Aaron M Heitke, chief patrol agent at the San Diego sector, said. “Drug smugglers will use any means necessary to get their poison onto our streets. Nothing is sacred to them, not even family.”
Aabha Gopan

Woman eaten by 20 Maine Coon cats after she collapsed dead

A woman, whose name isn’t revealed, was eaten by her pets after she died in her home and wasn’t discovered for two weeks by the police. The woman was a cat breeder and owned 20 Maine coon pedigree cats. These cats are muscular in build and passive in nature and are known as ‘the gentle giant’.
CBS DFW

Fourteen arrested, charged in meth trafficking case

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Fourteen alleged methamphetamine traffickers were arrested yesterday, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Five defendants still remain at large.  The operation, dubbed Operation Kullvid-20, has netted a total of 40 federal defendants plus 2,708 kilograms of methamphetamine, 29 guns, and $742,000 cash to date, including 17 kilograms of methamphetamine, six guns, and $12,000 cash seized yesterday. Over the course of the investigation, agents have also seized six vehicles, 30 kilograms of heroin, and 719 grams, or roughly 539,500 lethal doses of fentanyl. The defendants conspired to smuggle powdered methamphetamine from...
CBS DFW

Multiple women arrested at southern border for smuggling fentanyl in body cavities

EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers recently stopped multiple women smuggling fentanyl in their body cavities across the Mexico-Texas border.On June 6, officers working at the Ysleta border arrested a 34-year-old woman after she admitted to carrying narcotics on her body and voluntarily removed two bundles filled with blue fentanyl pills from her rectal cavity.Five days later, officers working the pedestrian lanes at the Paso Del Norte border crossing intercepted a 34-year-old U.S. citizen trying to smuggle 0.14 pounds of fentanyl. She was referred for a secondary inspection where a canine alerted to the presence of drugs....
CBS San Francisco

140 pounds of meth seized, 4 arrests made in Sonoma County drug investigation

SONOMA COUNTY – Four people were arrested and more than 140 pounds of methamphetamine were seized in connection with a drug trafficking operation in Sonoma County, authorities said.According to the San Francisco office of the Drug Enforcement Administration, law enforcement served search warrants in Cloverdale and Santa Rosa starting Wednesday night. The warrants were served following a 16-month joint investigation by the DEA, Sonoma County Sheriff's Office and the Marin County Sheriff's Office.Authorities said the operation distributed what was described as "large amounts" of methamphetamine into the region. The drugs were destined for the Santa Rosa area and believed to...
