Gladwin County, MI

Summer in Michigan: 12 Fairs and Festivals that take place on July around Gladwin County

Gladwin County News Digest
 1 day ago

Michigan state’s summer is well known for its fairs and festivals filled with good attractions, live music, great food and beverages. In 2022 it couldn’t be different, July is getting close and with it an abundance of events and activities.

With a lot of traditions the fairs and festivals that will happen from 10th to 31st July will hold 4-H exhibitions and competitions, rodeos, demolition derbies, carnival rides, live music, and more.

On the list below there are 12 events that take place minutes or hours away, for those who like to enjoy a day trip with family or friends. Take a look and start planning your summer!

1) Gladwin County Fair

The traditional “Gladdest Little Fair in Michigan” was held for the first time in 1909 in Gladwin, and this year it will be happening on July 11th for the 47th year. The main attractions are truck and tractor pulls, judgings, rides, the mud bog and more. It will end on 16th July and be at 401 S. State St. Gladwin MI 48624. Check the schedule at their website.

2) Eaton County Fair: 2h14 minutes away from Gladwin County by car

With dog shows, horse races, motocross and a special to kids day, the Eaton County Fair will happen at 1025 S. Cochran Ave. | Charlotte, MI 48813, from July 10th until 16th. The schedule and tickets are already available on their website.

3) Ann Arbor Art Fair: 2h13 minutes away from Gladwin County by car

According to their website, The Ann Arbor Art Fair is a Midwest tradition that draws close to half a million attendees over three days in July. This year the fair will happen from July 21st through the 23rd at E Madison St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104, EUA to the Forest next to University. To visit “the largest juried art fair in the nation" featuring 1,000 artists and spanning 30 blocks in Ann Arbor's downtown you can get more information on their website.

4) Kent County Fair: 2h20 minutes away from Gladwin County by car

At Lowell, Michigan, the Kent County Fair hosts musical performances, 4H Fashion Revue, tractor pull, cornhole tournament, 4H auctions, karaoke, baby contest and more. It will happen from July 21st through the 23rd and you can get a fair guide at their website.

5) Ionia Free Fair: 2h06 minutes away from Gladwin County by car

Ionia Free Fair is happening on July 15th until July 23rd, being one of the biggest fairs in Michigan. There are a lot to see and enjoy during the days, a big parade, monster trucks shows and even the City of Ionia fireworks. Located at 317 S Dexter PO Box 96, Ionia, MI 48846, the fair also has a website where you can get more information.

6) Ottawa County Fair: 2h50 minutes away from Gladwin County by car

At 1286 Ottawa Beach Rd Holland, MI 49424, the Ottawa County Fair is happening July 25th through the 30th, with big events including mud runs, rodeo, pets shows, and special event days to kids, seniors and more, the mission of the fair is “to bring youth, young families, and adults of all ages together for agricultural education, affordable family fun, and recreation within a safe and friendly environment”. Check the schedule on their website.

7) Barry County Fair: 2h52 minutes away from Gladwin County by car

The Barry County Expo Center in Hastings, 1350 M-37, MI 49058, is home to the annual Barry County Fair that, according to their website count with “6 barns, 3 outdoor arenas, a 1/2 mile race track, a 260 site campground with full water/electric hook-up, 2 banquet halls, and a fully licensed kitchen for those special celebrations!”. It will happen from July 18th through the 23rd, and for more information you can access their website.

8) Isabella County Youth and Farm Fair: 1h03 minutes away from Gladwin County by car

With livestock showings, rodeos, motocross, truck and tractor pulls, rides and more, Isabelle County Youth and Farm Fair is at Isabella County Fairgrounds, 500 N Mission Rd., Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858. The event will happen from July 23rd through the 30th, and there’s more information on their website.

9) Lenawee County Fair: 3h03 minutes away from Gladwin County by car

According to their website, where you can get more information, “The fair is built on the promise of growth, future leaders, and providing an experience that brings the community together”. The Lenawee County Fair is at 602 N. Dean Street, P. O. Box 792, Adrian MI 49221 and is happening from July 24th through the 30th with rides, a parade, 4H auction and grandstand events.

10) Clare County Fair: 44 minutes away from Gladwin County by car

At 418 Fairlane St, Harrison, MI, the Clare County Fair starts on July 24th and goes on until July 30th. Between the attractions there are their "Superkicker Rodeo”, horse events, tractor pulls, and more. Get more information at their Facebook Page.

11) Fowlerville Family Fair: 1h50 minutes away from Gladwin County by car

“Neon Lights and Country Nights” is the motto of this year's Fowlerville Family Fair that will happen from July 25th through the 30th. With a lot of musical performances, rides, animal shows, demolition derby, truck and tractor events, the fair takes place at 8800 West Grand River, Fowlerville, MI 48836. Check their website for more information.

12) Clinton County 4H & Youth Fair: 1h40 minutes away from Gladwin County by car

The Clinton County 4H & Youth Fair happens from July 26th until July 31st, hosting events like 4H, demolition derby, Comedy Shows, races, a tribute to John Cash and more. It will take place at St. John's, MI 48879 and you can access the website or Facebook Page for more information.

Gladwin County News Digest

Gladwin County, MI
