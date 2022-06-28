ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

North Carolina ban on CBD, hemp goes into effect Friday as bill sits in limbo

By Steve Doyle, Justyn Melrose
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1baWoq_0gOji39i00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – North Carolina will once again ban hemp and CBD in North Carolina on July 1 as the bill to permanently legalize them sits in Senate’s rules committee. That is, unless lawmakers move quickly.

The state Senate unanimously passed Senate Bill 455 , which would permanently legalize hemp and CBD, on May 5. The House was not totally behind the hemp bill, passing it by a vote of 86-25 on June 1. Among those 25 N.C. House Republicans voting nay were House Speaker Pro Tempore Rep. Sarah Stevens, who represents Surry, Wilkes and Alleghany counties, Rep. John Faircloth of Guilford County, Pat Hurley of Randolph County and Ben Moss of Montgomery County.

North Carolina legalizes marijuana in prescription drugs—but only if FDA approves

The last stamp of approval needed was Gov. Roy Coopers, but, before it could get there, the bill was referred to the Committee on Rules and Operations of the Senate where it has stayed since June 2.

North Carolina introduced the North Carolina Industrial Hemp Pilot Program in 2015 after hemp farming became legal under federal law in 2014. Since then, about 1,500 hemp growers and more than 1,200 processors in North Carolina have set up in the Tar Heel State. But, as the name implies, North Carolina has looked at this as a temporary pilot program, and it’s scheduled to end Thursday, June 30.

An earlier version of the 2022 Farm Act included text that would have legalized hemp and CBD, but that text was stripped out of it in the House’s revised bill introduced on June 22. SB 455, a separate bill, was first introduced in April 2021 and has since gotten approval from both the state Senate and House before it was referred to the Senate Rules Committee where it has been since June 2.

SB 455 would redefine the difference between hemp and marijuana. Hemp is described as being cannabis that has 0.3% less Delta-9, which is the chemical that makes a marijuana user high. The bill would have also permanently removed hemp from the state’s list of controlled substances. There are 31 other states in which hemp is decriminalized , as North Carolina does for now.

The bill would allow farmers to continue to grow hemp as a foundation for the fiber found in rope and garments and other products but also for the CBD products, such as oils, vapes and other consumables. The difference is that these products are very low in intoxicants, such as THC , and serve more to soothe people than to make them high.

Medical marijuana in North Carolina? 5 things you should know
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IKjRD_0gOji39i00
N.C. Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Guilford County) (Courtesy of Jon Hardister)

Law enforcement officials had opposed this law, wanting hemp and marijuana to remain illegal, but Eddie Caldwell of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association, which has long led the opposition , told WRAL TV that his group does not have a position on the law .

“We will be following it and consulting with the association leadership if it continues moving through the legislative process,” Caldwell said.

A WGHP/The Hill/Emerson College Poll found that a majority of North Carolinians support some form of legalized marijuana. That poll, conducted in April among registered voters, found that 68% of respondents support the legalization of medical marijuana, and 19% said it should not be legal. North Carolina is one of only six states that don’t allow medical marijuana .

Final Farm Bill by FOX8 on Scribd

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 81

Greg Montgomery
1d ago

Those that vote against it should be voted out of their position cause this is ridiculous. The majority rules in favor of permanent legalization

Reply(11)
58
Patricia McClellan
1d ago

I fall out of love for NC a little more each day! They are on the side of big pharma and they know that real cures come straight from nature!

Reply(2)
17
Kev B
1d ago

When will people say enough is enough, the government controls you and has indoctrinated over 100 generations of people from the late 1800"s till today and still going. It's not the governments job to restrict you in what you do it's supposed to protect you from someone else infringing upon you, but yet here's the government doing exactly that infringing upon you, locking you up, giving you fines. You don't even realize what you've been robbed of,,, your FREEDOM!!!

Reply(1)
16
Related
FOX8 News

Toyota’s Greensboro battery plant could create even more jobs as North Carolina budgets $225 million

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The budget North Carolina lawmakers are working through and hoping to pass today includes a surprising line item: $225 million for Phase II for Toyota’s battery manufacturing plant that would bring 5,000 more jobs to the Greensboro/Randolph County megasite. Toyota in December announced a nearly $1.3 billion investment to build its […]
GREENSBORO, NC
CNET

Where is Pot Legal? Marijuana Laws in Every State

Legalizing marijuana is good for the economy. That's the takeaway from the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration's report in May that showed the state has taken in $294 million in cannabis tax revenue in the first quarter of 2022. Since recreational use was legalized in 2018, California has...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Hemp Farming#Senate Bill#Industrial Hemp#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Cbd#Raleigh#N C House#Republicans#Surry
Alissa Rose

Stimulus check is back: $200 could hit every North Carolina licensed driver.

As we all know, consumers from all around the country continue to suffer from the effects of high inflation. For example, gas and food prices are still rising in North Carolina compared to the previous year. So, due to the cost of living crisis, millions of eligible residents in North Carolina could receive another stimulus check.
FOX8 News

NC town will no longer exist, state treasurer seeks criminal charges

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The small town of East Laurinburg will become an unincorporated part of Scotland County on July 1 amid reported financial violations, the Carolina Public Press reports. Last fall, a report was released by the state auditor’s office that detailed the financial violations of East Laurinburg officials and recommended embezzlement charges. […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
FOX8 News

Coroner IDs 75-year-oldman killed in SC alligator attack

HORRY COUNTY, S.C (WBTW) — A 75-year-old Myrtle Beach man has been identified as the person killed on Friday by an alligator in Horry County. Michael Burstein drowned after being attacked and dragged into a retention pond in the area of Excalibur Court near Myrtle Beach, according to Deputy Horry County Coroner Michelle McSpadden. The […]
Veronica Charnell Media

Will North Carolinians Receive a Gas Rebate Check Soon?

Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco /UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. North Carolina is still sitting on $6.2 Billion in Surplus Funds and no one is talking about a Gas Rebate Check. Governor Roy Cooper proposed last month how North Carolina should spend the $6.2 billion surplus. Governor Cooper said the state needs to address areas such as building construction, education inequities, affordable housing, and worker retention.
Fox News

House passes 'red flag law' allowing judges to seize firearms of those deemed dangerous

The House of Representatives passed legislation that would allow U.S. judges to seize firearms from someone deemed an imminent danger to themselves or others Thursday. The Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act passed on a vote of 224-202, with five Republicans breaking ranks and voting in favor of the bill. The bill will also allow judges to prevent individuals from purchasing firearms under the same circumstances.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
44K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy