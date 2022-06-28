ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

4 charged with burglary, robbery in Saratoga Springs

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yQDCN_0gOjhoOh00

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Four people have been charged after an alleged burglary and robbery at a home in Saratoga Springs. The Saratoga Springs Police Department said the incident took place early Tuesday morning on Division Street.

Get the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Around 12:30 a.m., police received a call from the 28-year-old victim. The victim reported that he had gone outside to speak with a male acquaintance. Once outside, the victim discovered three other men with his acquaintance.

Police said the men went into the victim’s home and began to steal property. During the incident, one of the men allegedly displayed what appeared to be a pistol and threatened to shoot the victim if he caused any issues.

Police: Queensbury man arrested for armed robbery

During the incident, police said the victim’s 6-year-old son, who had been asleep in a bedroom, woke up and witnessed what happened. The four men then left the home by car and the victim called 911.

Police said they were able to locate the suspect vehicle shortly after the 911 call and took all four into custody without incident. The weapon involved was found to be an imitation pistol that appeared similar to a Glock handgun. No injuries were reported.

Amsterdam man accused of stealing from USPS van

Arrested

  • Michael Green, 18, of Saratoga Springs
  • Christopher Rothaupt, 20, of Saratoga Springs
  • Evan Jenkins, 18, of Gansevoort
  • Eric Murray, 27, of Saratoga Springs

Charges

  • First-degree burglary (felony)
  • First-degree robbery (felony)
  • Fourth-degree conspiracy (felony)
  • Second-degree menacing (misdemeanor)
  • Endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor)
  • Petit larceny (misdemeanor)
NYSP: Clifton Park mom arrested for leaving child in car

The four were arraigned Tuesday morning in Saratoga Springs City Court. They were all remanded to Saratoga County Jail on $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Police follow new leads in Jaliek Rainwalker case

New York State Police were searching near the Thompson Street Baseball Fields in Troy in regards to the disappearance of 12-year-old Jaliek Rainwalker. Rainwalker was last seen at a Washington County home on November 1, 2007, almost 15 years ago.
TROY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saratoga Springs, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
City
Queensbury, NY
City
Amsterdam, NY
City
Clifton Park, NY
columbiapaper.com

Police agencies charge ring of 8 in catalytic converter thefts

CLAVERACK—A string of investigations into stolen catalytic converter have led State Police to uncover a crime ring in Columbia County. Since December 2021, the State Police in Columbia County have been investigating numerous larceny complaints in and around the Claverack area. Investigators tracking local crime trends had asked the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity to local law enforcement.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Saratoga Springs Police Make Four Arrests in Connection With Burglary

Saratoga Springs police say they've made four arrests in connection with a burglary in the Spa City. According to investigators, a 28-year-old man called 911 Tuesday saying he had stepped outside of his residence on Division Street and was approached by the four male suspects. The man and suspects went inside the home where the suspects proceeded to steal property and also threatened to shoot the victim if he caused any trouble. All four suspects left the scene but were later taken into custody. There were no injuries reported and the suspects were sent to the Saratoga County Jail after being arraigned.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Green
NEWS10 ABC

Hudson Falls pair charged with grand larceny

Two people have been arrested and charged with grand larceny for allegedly spending money on a credit card that did not belong to them. New York State Police said Divine Wilson, 20, and Katelynn Cromp, 19, both of Hudson Falls, were arrested on June 26.
HUDSON FALLS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Eric Murray#Gansevoor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy