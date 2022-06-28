Indiana Silver Alert canceled for 15-year-old boy from Mishawaka

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nearly seven years ago, Diamond Bynum and her young nephew, King Walker, left a family home in Gary, Indiana and never returned.And through all that time, their family has never given up hope they would be found alive. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray caught up with the mother about bringing awareness for her loved ones."We're just heartbroken that we have to continue to go, not knowing is the hardest part."It's another year of unanswered questions for LaShann Walker.She wants to bring awareness for her daughter Diamond Bynum and her grandson King Walker, who went missing in Gary, Indiana...

GARY, IN ・ 17 DAYS AGO