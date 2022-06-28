ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

Indiana Silver Alert canceled for 15-year-old boy from Mishawaka

By Amani Gates
WISH-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Tuesday for the disappearance of 15-year-old boy from Mishawaka. Devin Dague is believed to be in extreme danger. He was last seen on...

www.wishtv.com

Comments / 1

Related
WISH-TV

IMPD arrests man in shooting death of ride-share driver

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police said Friday they’ve arrested a suspect in Thursday’s shooting death of a ride-share driver. Just before 6 a.m. Thursday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a report of a person shot at the Waterfront Pointe apartments on Rolling Dunes Drive. That’s off of Waterfront Parkway West Drive, just northwest of I-465 and I-74.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Lost hikers found in Monroe Co. wilderness

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A couple from Valparaiso were found after going missing in the Charles C. Deam Wilderness of the Hoosier National Forest outside of Bloomington. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, a 44-year-old man called 911 at approximately 6 p.m. on Thursday after he and his wife became lost while hiking in […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Docs: Police arrest brother for killing sister while her kids at home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 30-year-old man was arrested after the shooting death of his 37-year-old sister Wednesday night at a home on the far southwest side of Indianapolis. Krystopher Monroe, of Gary, was listed Thursday afternoon as an inmate in the Marion County jail on a preliminary charge of murder. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will decide what charges to file against Monroe in the death of Ashlee Atkins. A court date was set for Tuesday morning, online jail data says.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
abc57.com

Police arrest 29 people in warrant sweep

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Michigan City Police conducted a warrant sweep Thursday and arrested 29 people. The Fugitive Apprehension Team provided over 20 officers and detectives with the names and possible locations of wanted subjects. “Cpl. Nick Krause (F.A.S.T. Commander) and Cpl. Kelley Kennedy (Warrants Division) are to be commended...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
CBS Chicago

Roof collapses in fire at vacant commercial building in Gary, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The roof of a vacant commercial building collapsed Thursday morning in Gary, Indiana, as firefighters responded to a fire.The Gary Fire Department said the fire started at 10:20 a.m. at 3820 Broadway.No one was injured during the fire, but the roof of the building collapsed.No other buildings were damaged.Fire crews were still on the scene early Thursday afternoon chasing hotspots.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
GARY, IN
abc57.com

41-year-old drives himself to the hospital after being shot in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- A 41-year-old man was shot in the hip on 225 East Eighth Street Tuesday night, according to the Mishawaka Police Department. Police say that an officer was notified by security personnel at the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center that the victim was a walk-in patient who had driven himself to the hospital after being shot.
abc57.com

Woman charged after children left alone in motel room

EKLHART, Ind. -- A woman was arrested after her 6-year-old child was found wandering around a motel parking lot early Saturday morning, according to Elkhart Police. At 12:38 a.m., an officer responded to a motel on Plaza Court for reports of a child wandering around the motel looking for his mother.
103.3 WKFR

Will This Portage Mother Land on the Cover of Maxim?

Voting for this Portage mother and business owner could get her on the cover of Maxim and help Homes for Wounded Warriors. Maxim Magazine recently launched a cover girl competition. You can vote for your favorite potential cover girl one time for free. After that, you can pay for votes with all of the money going to a great cause according to MaximCoverGirl.com,
PORTAGE, MI
Times-Union Newspaper

Crash Update: Five Injured In Sunday’s Two-Vehicle Accident

SYRACUSE - Five people were injured Sunday morning after a two-vehicle accident resulted in one of the vehicles ending up in a pond. All the occupants of the vehicle in the pond were able to get out of the 2005 Lexus ES3. The incident occurred at 10:38 a.m. Sunday near...
SYRACUSE, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana reports first case of West Nile virus of 2022

(WISH) — Health officials have announced Indiana’s first confirmed case of West Nile virus of 2022. The Indiana Department of Health said the virus was detected in a resident of Lake County. Officials say that mosquitos in Steuben County have also been found to be carrying the virus.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
wkvi.com

Two Winamac Residents Arrested Following Traffic Stop in Starke County

Two people were arrested in the overnight hours Saturday, June 25 following a traffic stop in Starke County. According to the Starke County Sheriff’s Department, the traffic stop occurred around 1:17 a.m. CT in the area of Range Road and 400 South. K9 Mack was deployed for a free air sniff of the vehicle and reportedly alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.
STARKE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Medtech accelerator launches in Kosciusko County

WARSAW, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The Kosciusko Economic Development Corp. is launching a program designed to grow the number of medical technology startups in the area. The organization says the Medical Technology Accelerator Studio aims to complement and advance the existing product development and manufacturing capabilities in Warsaw, which is billed as the Orthopedic Capital of the World.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
CBS Chicago

Gary mother pleads for answers after her daughter and grandson have been missing for nearly 7 years

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nearly seven years ago, Diamond Bynum and her young nephew, King Walker, left a family home in Gary, Indiana and never returned.And through all that time, their family has never given up hope they would be found alive. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray caught up with the mother about bringing awareness for her loved ones."We're just heartbroken that we have to continue to go, not knowing is the hardest part."It's another year of unanswered questions for LaShann Walker.She wants to bring awareness for her daughter Diamond Bynum and her grandson King Walker, who went missing in Gary, Indiana...
GARY, IN

