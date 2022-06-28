ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Sheer Mesh Bra Is Just $16 and Amazon Shoppers Can’t Get Enough

By Suzy Forman
 2 days ago

It’s rare that we are actually happy about a bra purchase. Usually it’s more of a “good enough” kind of scenario. Because even when we love the look, the comfort and support are not there, and when the comfort and support are there, the look is usually lacking. It’s a catch-22 we’ve all come to expect from bra shopping.

So let’s change things, shall we? When a bra pops into our lives that actually impresses with every detail, we don’t let it slip by. We share it with you! That’s the case with this sheer mesh bra from Amazon. Even the price point is amazing!

For $16, you might expect something badly made, but shoppers are saying it exceeds expectations by a lot shot. There’s a reason it’s receiving high rating after high rating and has collected so many words of praise. Coming across a bra like this is a rare occasion, and the people want to celebrate!

This bra has sheer cups and a sheer band, leaving out any linings or padding. There’s still support though, thanks to the underwire and the adjustable straps. Even the mesh is double-layered, so it’s airy, but it’s not too thin or delicate. This is the kind of sultry bra you can totally make part of your daily life too!

This bra also has a matte trim around the cups to highlight your shape, as well as adjustable hook-and-eye closures in back. While it has the sheerness and comfort we love from a bralette, we majorly appreciate these more bra-like features. The best of both worlds!

This bra also comes in 14 colors, including patterns like leopard and floral lace, so feel free to ditch your old bras and just build a new collection starting right here. We know we love the patterns, and we definitely have our eyes on the simple black, as well as the Fluid Fantasy colorway. They’re all taking turns becoming our new favorite!

Not your style? Shop more from Smart & Sexy here and discover more bras at Amazon here ! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for other product recommendations? Shop more of our picks below:

