Morgantown, PA

Morgantown’s Village Library will Rock the Library July 30

By MediaNews Group
Daily Local News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVillage Library in Morgantown will Rock the Library from 9 a.m. to noon on July 30, painting kindness rocks for the library rock garden. The fundraiser event includes a story time, face painting, bake sale, touch a truck and games. The idea for the Rock the Library benefit event...

