Morgantown’s Village Library will Rock the Library July 30

My Story of Kennett goes back to 5th grade. The experience of a Kennett High School education in the ‘60s seems to just get better with age. To be honest, there was a lot about high school back then that was a slog. Fights at recess, having no idea what dating was about. I remember the dances with the boys on one side of the gym and the girls on the other. But the one thing that rings beautiful and true was books, the library, and the librarian. Glenna Eshleman was there to show us how it all works.

KENNETT TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO