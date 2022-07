JAMES CITY–A local architectural firm has announced that two of its employees have earned their architectural licenses. Guernsey Tingle announced on June 27 that its Vice President T. Michael Creasy and architect Peyton Bright have passed rigorous state and national architectural exams, which includes Virginia’s Architect Registration Examination (ARE). The ARE is a professional licensure program that has been adopted by each of the 50 states as well as the Washington D.C. It is a multi-exam series that is set up to test a person’s knowledge on architecture.

