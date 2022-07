JAMES CITY-Effective Friday, July 1, James City County reinstated its credit/debit card convenience fees on payments to the county. A convenience fee of 2.95 percent will once again be added to all payments that are made by a credit or debit card. This includes all payments made through the Treasurer’s Office as well as other charges. James City County suspended the fee throughout the covid-19 pandemic. In lieu of credit card, James City County accepts cash and check as payments.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO