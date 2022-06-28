ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortenberry receives probation for lying to feds

By Brent Wasenius
thebestmix1055.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation, a $25,000 fine and community service for lying to federal authorities about an illegal campaign contribution, on the same day that voters in his district were deciding on...

