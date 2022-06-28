ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

America’s obsession with freedom is making men fat: study

By Kirsten Fleming
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VHhI1_0gOjbgyn00

American cultural norms could be making us fat.

A new study looked at the effects of societal traits on obesity rates — and it found that countries that value individualism have higher body mass indexes in males.

Published in the journal Social Science & Medicine, the study examined data from 51 countries to find out why there is so much variation in global obesity rates.

While economic prosperity is an important factor — with wealthier nations having greater access to food and lower levels of physical activity — it doesn’t explain why some less-developed countries have high levels of obesity (Egypt, Jordan, Mexico) and more developed ones don’t (Japan, South Korea, Singapore).

The study found that those latter countries were more “flexible.” In other words, they prioritize thrift, discipline, self control and delaying gratification — all behaviors that can help with weight control. They were also slimmer across the board.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Irv7u_0gOjbgyn00
Male obesity rates are higher in countries like United States, which values individualism.
Getty Images

Meanwhile, countries that valued individualism — such as the United States and those in Northwestern Europe, as well as some in Latin America — are more headstrong about personal independence and choices. Men in these countries tended to be heftier, although it was surprisingly not a factor when it comes to women.

see also
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CnUXZ_0gOjbgyn00 States with high obesity rate nearly double since 2018: CDC

While the study acknowledged that genetics and diet — particularly the fatty, processed and sugary foods Americans love — contribute to obesity, it found that national culture also played an underdiscussed role.

The findings resonated with Dr. George Fielding , a bariatric surgeon and professor of surgery at New York University.

“I’m not trying to be crass, but fat is the new normal here,” Fielding told The Post.

“Culturally, it’s fine to be considered fat. Britain and Australia are the same. Most of the people making national health policies are aiming it at individuals to eat less and exercise more, rather than look at the [societal] cost of health care and early death.”

As of 2020, the prevalence of obesity among adults was 41.9% in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . Obesity — one of the leading causes of death globally — is linked to a myriad of life-shortening illnesses including Type 2 diabetes, many cancers and cardiovascular disease.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lVKj0_0gOjbgyn00
While the study acknowledged that genetics and diet — particularly the fatty, processed and sugary foods Americans love — contribute to obesity, it found that national culture also played an underdiscussed role.
Getty Images/EyeEm

“On the flip side, in Asian countries, there’s a belief you should comply with restraint, which is not inherent in American culture,” said Fielding. “There are rules, and you are supposed to follow the rules.”

As for the difference between male and female obesity rates in “individualist” countries, the surgeon said he sees the dynamic play out in his own practice — where women outnumber men for bariatric surgery 3 to 1.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PdIAH_0gOjbgyn00
10 ways fast food is making you depressed and slowly killing you

“Men in particular think, ‘I’m an individual, don’t tell me what to do. I’m going to eat what I want,’ ” said Fielding, who notes that surgery should be considered once a person’s BMI hits 40.

He said female patients seek interventions because they feel terrible, while his male patients are motivated to lose weight once they’ve become ill due to diabetes, high blood pressure or heart ailments.

Fielding, who called obesity a “national disaster,” added that other societal factors play into our collective weight issues.

“Fewer and fewer jobs require physical exertion, and you don’t have to work hard to get food anymore,” he said. “We have heaps of processed food, and we are bombarded with advertisements for it. It all plays a big part.”

As for reversing the trend, Fielding said it’s an uphill battle: “How do do you institute a national policy in a country where you can’t tell anyone anything?”

But he said that acknowledging America’s obesity problem — now verboten in polite society — would help.

“It’s the new normal, and how dare you be mean to the new normal?” Fielding said. “The people out there who are fat, they think that’s how it is now.”

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

We are failing America’s working moms

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. This year has been difficult for the working moms who bring their children to my pediatrics practice and for career-driven women in general. The hope of paid parental leave arriving...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
studyfinds.org

America’s obesity epidemic: Women putting on significantly more pounds than men

PROVO, Utah — It’s no secret that America has a weight problem. Still, researchers from Brigham Young University are revealing just how widespread expanding waists have become. Scientists tracked nearly 1,400 American adults for a decade. More than half saw their body weight increase by at least five percent, while over a third gained 10 percent or more body weight. Close to a fifth gained at least 20 percent more body weight.
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Latin America#Cdc#Fat People#American#Social Science Medicine
ScienceAlert

Researchers Are Figuring Out Why Some People Can 'Hear' Voices of The Dead

Scientists have identified the traits that may make a person more likely to claim they hear the voices of the dead. According to research published in 2021, a predisposition to high levels of absorption in tasks, unusual auditory experiences in childhood, and a high susceptibility to auditory hallucinations all occur more strongly in self-described clairaudient mediums than the general population. The finding could help us to better understand the upsetting auditory hallucinations that accompany mental illnesses such as schizophrenia, the researchers say. The Spiritualist experiences of clairvoyance and clairaudience – the experience of seeing or hearing something in the absence of an external...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
Country
Japan
Country
Singapore
Country
Egypt
MedicineNet.com

Why Cashews Are Not Good for You

Cashews are protein-packed nuts that are a good source of vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants. For most people, consuming them in moderation is fine. But it’s important to be aware of what makes cashews not so great for some. Nut allergies. Cashew allergy is one of the most common...
ECONOMY
Inyerself

Cherry Juice: More Than Just a Drink!

In a previous article, I briefly mentioned a professional hockey player recommending a group of us drink cherry juice. It's funny to tell now, but it was a little scary then!. I thought it best to explore the beautiful attributes of cherry juice in this writing. First, I wanted to learn what precisely a Montmorency Cherry was. I was intrigued to find out this type of cherry was named for a region located in Montmorency, France, which was named after one of the oldest noble families in northern France. (This is another story entirely)
MedicalXpress

Tracing the impact of sports slang on modern perceptions of neurodegenerative disease

Throughout the twentieth century, being "punch drunk" was a commonly encountered condition—one denoted by an equally pervasive term. Similar turns of phrase, like "slugnutty" and "punchy," persisted for decades in books, newspapers, and magazines. Even today, "punch-drunk," "goofy," and "slap-happy" can be found scattered across different media. This slang...
HEALTH
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
34K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy