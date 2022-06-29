ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Instagram hides some posts that mention abortion

By Amanda Seitz Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45DXtr_0gOjZtCk00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31tyQY_0gOjZtCk00

Instagram is blocking posts that mention abortion from public view, in some cases requiring its users to confirm their age before letting them view posts that offer up information about the procedure.

Over the last day, several Instagram accounts run by abortion rights advocacy groups have found their posts or stories hidden with a warning that described the posts as “sensitive content.” Instagram said it was working to fix the problem Tuesday, describing it as a “bug.”

In one example, Instagram covered a post on a page with more than 25,000 followers that shared text reading: “Abortion in America How You Can Help.” The post went on to encourage followers to donate money to abortion organizations and to protest the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to strip constitutional protections for abortion.

The post was slapped with a warning from Instagram that covered the post, reading “This photo may contain graphic or violent content.”

Instagram’s latest snafu follows an Associated Press report that Facebook and Instagram were promptly deleting posts that offered to mail out abortion pills in states that restrict their use. The tech platforms said they were deleting the posts because they violated policies against selling or gifting certain products, including pharmaceuticals, drugs and firearms.

Yet, the AP’s review found that similar posts offering to mail a gun or marijuana were not removed by Facebook. The company did not respond to questions about the discrepancy.

Berlin photographer Zoe Noble runs the Instagram page that had its post referencing abortion blocked for viewing. The page, which celebrates women who decide not to have children, has been live for over a year. Monday was the first time a post mentioning abortion was restricted by Instagram, although Noble has mentioned it many times before.

“I was really confused because we’ve never had this happen before, and we’ve talked about abortion before,” Noble said. “I was really shocked that the word abortion seemed to be flagged.”

The platform offers no way for users to dispute the restriction.

The AP identified nearly a dozen other posts that mentioned the word “abortion” and were subsequently covered up by Instagram. All of the posts were informational in nature, and none of the posts featured photos of abortions. An Instagram post by an AP reporter that asked people if they were experiencing the problem was also covered by the company on Tuesday, and required users to enter their age in order to view it.

The AP inquired about the problem on Tuesday morning. Hours later, Instagram’s communication department acknowledged the problem on Twitter, describing it as a glitch. A spokesman for Instagram-owner Meta Platforms Inc. said in an email that the company does not place age restrictions around its abortion content.

“We’re hearing that people around the world are seeing our ‘sensitivity screens,’ on many different types of content when they shouldn’t be. We’re looking into this bug and working on a fix now," the company tweeted.

Tech companies like Meta can hide details about how posts or keywords have been promoted or hidden from view, said Brooke Erin Duffy, a professor at Cornell University who studies social media.

“This can all take place behind the scenes, and it can be attributed to a glitch,” Duffy said. “We don’t know what happened. That’s what’s chilling about this.”

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue Magazine

“I Guess That Was My Coming Out: Instagram.”

Growing Up, Coming Out is a series of personal reflections from queer American designers, released every day this month. At a very young age, around seven, I decided I wasn’t going to be gay because it was bad, and my surroundings reinforced that for me. It's hard growing up in the South: You go to church and they tell you it’s bad. You hear people picking on people at school and it’s bad. I liked making paper dolls with my friends, and so I was a target. But I’m a very determined person, so it wasn’t an option for me [to be gay].
SOCIETY
Mic

Facebook is reportedly letting anti-abortion activists target ads at people seeking abortions

By now, most people know that apps and services track their activity across the internet — to the point that it is hard to surprise anyone with the type of information that tech companies know about them. But here’s one that just might cause you to raise an eyebrow: According to an investigation from Reveal and The Markup, Facebook is collecting information from abortion seekers and allowing anti-abortion organizations to target them.
INTERNET
WEKU

Instagram and Facebook begin removing posts offering abortion pills

WASHINGTON — Facebook and Instagram have begun promptly removing posts that offer abortion pills to women who may not be able to access them following a Supreme Court decision that stripped away constitutional protections for the procedure. Such social media posts ostensibly aimed to help women living in states...
INTERNET
The Independent

Brad Pitt reveals he suffers prosopagnosia: “Nobody believes me”

Brad Pitt apparently thinks that he may suffer from undiagnosed “face blindness,” which he says would explain why he struggles to remember people and can come off as “remote and aloof”.The Lost City star, 58, opened up about his possible medical condition, and the impact it may have on his reputation, in a recent interview with GQ.According to Pitt, who has never been formally diagnosed with prosopagnosia, which the NHS describes as a condition where you “cannot recognise people’s faces,” he has difficulty remembering new people and recognising their faces, especially in social settings such as parties.The limitation worries...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Drugs#Pharmaceuticals#The U S Supreme Court#Associated Press#Ap
CBS Boston

Dick's, Starbucks among companies to cover employees' abortion-related travel

BOSTON -  After the Supreme Court ruled on Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade, corporate giants from a range of industries pledged to provide support and financial assistance for employees — and, in some cases, their dependents — seeking abortions in states that outlaw the procedure. The court's decision to roll back the nearly 50-year-old landmark ruling, which protected the federal, constitutional right to an abortion, is expected to transform the landscape of reproductive health in America, leaving abortion policy up to individual states and paving the way for numerous states to pass new abortion restrictions. As of Friday afternoon, state...
BOSTON, MA
E! News

Elizabeth Olsen and Husband Robbie Arnett Share Rare Details About Their Elopement

Watch: Elizabeth Olsen Just Casually Revealed She's Married. Elizabeth Olsen just confirmed some marvelous news. During a virtual appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, the WandaVision actress revealed that she and musician Robbie Arnett privately tied the knot years ago. "We never really talked much about our marriage," Elizabeth—who was joined by Robbie during the interview—said when asked if they wed during COVID lockdown. "We eloped, and then we had a wedding at another time, but it was before COVID. I just never talked about it. "
CELEBRITIES
Fortune

Meta is taking down posts about abortion pills on Facebook and Instagram, saying they violate its community standards policy

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. When the Supreme Court handed down its decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health last week and in doing so overturned Roe v. Wade, social media platforms were immediately flooded with posts about its impact on abortion access across the U.S.
INTERNET
CNET

Instagram Fumbles Moderation of Abortion Content

Becca Rea-Tucker shared a photo of a pink cake she had baked bearing the message "pro-abortion" in white icing with her 252,000 Instagram followers. As Instagram users started to repost the cake photo, the Texas author and baker learned on Tuesday that Instagram had labeled the photo as "sensitive" for possibly containing "graphic or violent content." Others told Rea-Tucker Instagram had hidden the photo behind a warning and asked them to verify their age.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
CNN

Editors’ picks: 51 products our editors tested and loved in June

In June, we were introduced to a plethora of products, from beautifully-scented hand sanitizer to plush slippers. Some were forgettable, while others left a lasting impression. Because we’re committed to spotlighting the best products out there, we’ve decided to curate roundups of our favorite products we try each month.
SHOPPING
ABC News

ABC News

717K+
Followers
162K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy