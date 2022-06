A report of a suspicious person has led to the arrest of a man on drug charges in Morgantown. On Monday morning at approximately 1:00, the Morgantown Police Department was dispatched to a suspicious person complaint on Sawmill Road, just west of the 700 block of South Main Street. According to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, upon arriving in the area, police made contact with 47-year-old Jason E. Anderson.

MORGANTOWN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO