Report: Terry McLaurin signs 3-year, $71 million extension with Washington Commanders

WASHINGTON D.C. (WCMH) — Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin is signing a three-year, $71 million extension, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter .

The deal places McLaurin amongst the NFL’s top-five highest-paid wide receivers.

In his first three seasons in the NFL, McLaurin has 222 receptions for 3,090 yards and 16 touchdowns.

At Ohio State, McLaurin hauled in 75 catches for 1,251 yards and 19 touchdowns. He played for the Buckeyes from 2015-18.

