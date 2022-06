INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Four people from North Carolina were jailed after deputies said they used devices to manipulate arcade games and left a casino with about $1,000. Kevin Daquan Graham, 26, Andrea Wallace Devaughn, 44, Jordan Thomas Maple, 25, and Harriett Antente Patterson, 44, were each charged with organized scheme to defraud. Graham was also charged with eight counts of using a skimmer device to defraud while Devaughn was charged with four counts of the same offense. Patterson was also charged with fraudulent use of personal identification.

