Brattleboro, VT

WSESU Board Meeting Agenda

 2 days ago

The Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board will meet at 6:00 p.m. on. Thursday, June 30, 2022 remotely via Zoom. https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89237902934?pwd=L2d4ZmlzTk1TZlFRc0VYYWl2R3ltdz09. Meeting ID: 892...

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Brattleboro Planning Commission July 6 Agenda

The physical location for this meeting will be the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Brattleboro Municipal Center (230 Main Street). The public is invited to attend in person or by using Zoom. Join online at. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88671309098. Passcode: 519727. You can also dial in using your phone. United States (Toll Free):...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WSESD Personnel Committee Agenda and Meeting Minutes

The Windham Southeast School District Personnel Committee will meet in the. WSESU Central Office Conference Room, 53 Green Street and remotely via Zoom at. 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022. Topic: WSESD Personnel Committee. Time: Jun 30, 2022 05:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada) Join Zoom Meeting. https://zoom.us/j/97192114909?pwd=Q1ZHMlp1UkVNcGhtczFqNmlNZzRaUT09.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
Brattleboro Independence Day Closings

Town Manager’s Office 230 Main Street Brattleboro, VT 05301. *************************************************************************************. In observance of the July 4th holiday, all Town offices will be closed on. Monday, July 4, 2022, with the exception of emergency services. Parking is free at all metered spaces and in the pay–and–display lots on Sunday and...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
Another Shopping Day at Swap Shop

SHOPPING DAY (no donations accepted) at Swap Shop at WSWMD on Old Ferry Road, Brattleboro on Saturday, July 2, 8:30 am to noon. ALL ITEMS ARE FREE. If a month contains 5 weeks, the Swap Shop will be closed. Hours are 8:30am-12pm. (Large donation loads may not be accepted after...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
Brattleboro June 23 Letter To Rescue Inc

The letter the Town sent to Rescue re: Mutual Aid:. Chief Hazelton & Members of the Rescue Inc. Board,. On behalf of the Town of Brattleboro, I am writing to follow up from the meeting on June 6, 2022, regarding EMS Mutual Aid. The Town appreciates the many years of excellent service Rescue Inc. has provided to Brattleboro and wishes continued award-winning success for Rescue Inc.’s service to other communities in our region. We look forward to rebuilding a healthy working relationship between the two entities towards our shared goal of maintaining the health and safety of the people we serve.
BRATTLEBORO, VT

