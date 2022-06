(ABC 6 News) - Tuesday night's storms rolled in quickly and did quite a bit of damage across Rochester. "It was becoming really dark, but with no warning. The wind and the rain just picked up and hit right away," said the Executive Director of the Civic League Day Nursery Jackie Benoit-Petrich. "I just saw this white swirling mist swirling around and around the house. It only lasted two to three minutes here I think, but it was a wind like I had not seen before."

