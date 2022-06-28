ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Convicted Sex Offender Pleads Guilty to Possession of Child Pornography

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 1 day ago

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A convicted sex offender residing at a Charleston homeless facility pleaded guilty today to possessing child pornography.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on April 25, 2020, James Gipson, 59, was in the common room of a homeless facility on Leon Sullivan Way when facility staff observed Gipson looking at child pornography on a laptop he possessed. The staff summoned police, who recovered the laptop. A forensic analysis found more than 300 images depicting child pornography on Gipson’s laptop. Gipson admitted that the laptop was his and that he knew he should not have possessed it.

Gipson was previously convicted of possession of child pornography in United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia and was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison on March 5, 2012. Gipson was on lifetime supervised release as a result of that conviction when he committed this new crime. Gipson was also a registered sex offender at the time of this incident as a result of the 2012 conviction.

Gipson is scheduled to be sentenced on September 26, 2022, and faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to 20 years in prison as well as at least five years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the Charleston Police Department and the South Charleston Police Department for conducting and assisting in the investigation. Thompson also credited the shelter staff for being vigilant in protecting their facility and its residents.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Kristin F. Scott is prosecuting the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

Lootpress

Hotel drug bust leads to two arrests

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two individuals were arrested early on Monday in a drug bust at a Raleigh County hotel. According to reports from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 3:00am Monday morning, Cpl. B.J. Adkins responded to suspicious activity in the parking lot of the Microtel at 2130 Harper Road in Beckley.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Kanawha County Opens Family Treatment Court

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Kanawha County will soon operate the 11th family treatment court in West Virginia. At 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, Thirteenth Judicial Circuit (Kanawha County) Judge Joanna Tabit will host a training session in her courtroom with the treatment team that will run the program in Kanawha County. Chautle Haught, the state’s Family Treatment Court Specialist, will lead the training.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
