The Glen Golf Park, known since 1927 as Glenway Golf Course was reimagined and renovated to create a unique mixed-use outdoor recreation golf park. Through the ongoing partnership with the Madison Parks Foundation, along with the shared vision and generous financial and in-kind contributions of many community members, the golf park offers a dynamic blend of programmed activities. The redesigned 9-hole golf course is suitable for first-timers and long-time golfers alike. The updated patio area is a fully accessible gathering space. The Glen House, formerly known as the clubhouse is currently under renovation to provide accessible restrooms and service window along with overall improved guest experiences and expanded merchandise options. A variety of community events and activities will be offered throughout the summer, including a movie series and a performing arts series sponsored by Madison Parks Foundation featuring a variety of local live musicians, in addition to a cultural exhibition by The Ho-Chunk Nation and introductory fitness activities.

