Colchester's Guilty Plate Diner to Reopen Under New Ownership

ESSEX, Vt. — TheEssex Town Little League was left with a big mess to clean up on Wednesday, after finding their concession stand "The Home Plate" was vandalized overnight. League volunteers showed up to the field mid-day on Wednesday to find windows and signs damaged. Condiments like ketchup and mustard were smeared everywhere, and some snacks were taken. No money was in there, and nothing else appeared to be taken.

ESSEX, VT ・ 14 HOURS AGO