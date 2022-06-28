ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colchester, VT

Colchester's Guilty Plate Diner to Reopen Under New Ownership

By Melissa Pasanen
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Chef Darrell Langworthy confirmed that he and his wife, Sarah Langworthy, have signed a deal to take over the Guilty Plate Diner in Colchester. Darrell and his team currently operate three food destinations in Essex Junction: Mark BBQ, Heart n Soul by Mark BBQ and the recently launched Skreet Doggs, a...

willistonobserver.com

So long old Friend

Once a Taft Corners hotspot, Friendly’s finally pulls up stakes. Friendly’s Restaurant was a Taft Corners pioneer, among the first out-of-state businesses to invest in Williston with a location that opened in the mid-1980s. With its diner-style family fare and ice cream treats, it became a community gathering spot.
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

All aboard! What it’s like to ride the Ethan Allen Express

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In one month, Amtrak expands its service to Vergennes, Middlebury and Burlington. We wanted to find out what it’s like to ride the train. I hopped on the Ethan Allen Express in Albany, New York, earlier this week. I had the chance to ride the train, speak with passengers and get the full Ethan Allen experience ahead of its expansion to more Vermont cities.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Essex Little League community left to clean up vandalized concession stand

ESSEX, Vt. — TheEssex Town Little League was left with a big mess to clean up on Wednesday, after finding their concession stand "The Home Plate" was vandalized overnight. League volunteers showed up to the field mid-day on Wednesday to find windows and signs damaged. Condiments like ketchup and mustard were smeared everywhere, and some snacks were taken. No money was in there, and nothing else appeared to be taken.
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Botanists visit Vermont’s newly discovered rare orchid

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An incredible find in Vermont has botanists celebrating. A federally threatened species of orchid that hasn’t been confirmed in Vermont since 1902 was recently found in Chittenden County. To protect the population of small whorled pogonias, officials won’t say exactly where they were found.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
sevendaysvt

A Free Montpelier Garden Grows Produce — and Community

When Lillian Ecklund Gustavson decided to create a community garden in Montpelier, she envisioned a place near the downtown gazebo on Main Street where locals, especially those experiencing homelessness, could spend time gardening and enjoying the fresh veggies it produced. All that changed in late April when the city council voted to remove the parklet, responding to complaints that the structure drew illicit behavior.
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Big step for tiny turtles as they get released in Lake Champlain

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After spending the winter at the ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain, a handful of spiny softshell turtles made their way into the wild on Wednesday. ECHO staffers and Vermont Fish and Wildlife released 16 spiny softshell turtles into the lake. It’s an annual event that’s...
ANIMALS
pallspera.com

541 Gallagher Acres Road Moretown, VT

This 2 Bedroom 1 bathroom Single Family is new to the market. It was listed on June 28th 2022 with a list price $325,000. Single level living in a freshly renovated ranch located in the desirable, quiet Gallagher Acres neighborhood just a minute from the amenities of downtown Waterbury. 2022 updates include the entire kitchen, flooring, garage door, bathroom vanity, lighting and electrical, fresh paint, cedar fencing, and more. Level lawn and convenient garden shed for storage. Close to 89 for easy commutes to Burlington and Montpelier plus minutes to access the outdoor fun of Sugarbush and Mad River Glen.
MORETOWN, VT
WCAX

Why do trucks keep getting stuck on the Notch Road?

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Smugglers’ Notch mountain pass between Stowe and Cambridge is known for being a scenic drive... and for trapping trailer trucks. It happened late Monday night to a tractor-trailer for the first time this season. “This has been a source of frustration for us for...
STOWE, VT
WCAX

Boil-water notice issued in Barre

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A boil-water advisory in Barre started Wednesday. The Public Works Department reports there were two water main breaks. One is on South Main Street at the Wall Complex; the other is on Delmont Avenue near Valliere Avenue. All services on South Main St. and its side...
BARRE, VT
sevendaysvt

Vermont Self Storage Sale: Unit 01-04190

The contents of storage unit 01-04190 located at 28 Adams drive, Williston VT, 05495 will be sold on or about the 14th of July 2022 to satisfy the debt of Peter Megan. Any person claiming a right to the goods may pay the amount claimed due and reasonable expenses before the sale, in which case the sale may not occur.
WCAX

Dozens of cultivators ready for Vermont’s retail marijuana market

Why do trucks keep getting stuck on the Notch Road?. The Smugglers’ Notch mountain pass between Stowe and Cambridge is known for being a scenic drive... and for trapping trailer trucks. Weinberger defends decision to limit borrowing on new Burlington High School. Updated: 5 hours ago. Burlington’s mayor is...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

State Of Vermont Superior Court - Environmental Division 35 West Red Rock Road Ww Permit Docket No. 22-Env-00060 Notice Of Appeal By John Miller

NOW COMES John Miller, 969 Red Rock Rd, Colchester, VT 05446, by and through his counsel, David L. Grayck, Esq., and he files this appeal pursuant to 10 V.S.A. Chapter 64 (including 10 V.S.A. §§ 1976 and 1977); State of Vermont, Agency of Natural Resources, Department of Environmental Conservation, Drinking Water and Groundwater Protection Division, Environmental Protection Rules, Chapter 1, Wastewater System and Potable Water Supply Rules, Effective: April 12, 2019 ("EPR Chapter 1"); the "DELEGATION AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE VERMONT AGENCY OF NATURAL RESOURCES AND THE TOWN OF COLCHESTER" dated February 25, 2016 (the "Delegation Agreement"); Colchester On-Site Sewage Disposal and Potable Water Supply Regulations, (Ord. of 5-14-13) (the "Colchester Regulations"); 10 V.S.A. Chapter 220 (including 10 V.S.A. §§ 8503(K) and 8504(a)); and Vermont Rule of Environmental Court Procedure 5.
COLCHESTER, VT
sevendaysvt

Comic Newspaper the 'Ladybroad Ledger' Returns Under New Leadership

Each time Teppi Zuppo taught a workshop at the Center for Cartoon Studies in White River Junction, the Vermont cartoonist and CCS grad told students about the Ladybroad Ledger. Zuppo hoped someone might express interest in taking the reins of the comic newspaper for femme- and nonbinary-identifying cartoonists that Zuppo and others had launched in Burlington in early 2017.
BURLINGTON, VT
wamc.org

Plattsburgh officials and organizations highlight key summer events

Plattsburgh, New York officials and partners are promoting a renewed line up of summer events as people look forward to summer outings after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. City officials and event organizers brought a local band into City Hall to highlight entertainment opportunities that are planned through...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

Burlington, VT
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
908K+
Views
