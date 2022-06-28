Planned Parenthood suspends abortion services in Tennessee

Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi on Tuesday, June 28, announced it is suspending providing abortion services in Tennessee.

“This decision was not made lightly,” said Ashley Cofield, CEO of Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi. “And it’s due to Tennessee’s legal landscape, which is extremely hostile to abortion access.”

Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to end the federal constitutional right to abortion, the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals vacated the preliminary injunction on Tennessee’s six-week ban.

This means abortions are banned in Tennessee when an embryo’s cardiac activity can be detected on an ultrasound.

“Trained healthcare providers now have to deny patients the care they need because of the actions of Gov. Lee and other anti-abortion politicians in Tennessee, who have taken away the rights we have to control our own bodies and our reproductive health care decisions,” Cofield said. “Our skilled and compassionate providers and staff should not be forced to deny people the health care they really need. No one should have to fear criminalization for either providing or accessing essential health care.”

In Tennessee, patients are not eligible for an abortion until they have an in-person visit with a physician, and an ultrasound is required 48 hours before they can access an abortion.

Cofield said Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi are navigating patients to care outside of Tennessee, providing logistical and financial support and helping patients understand their options.

“It might be in the form of a gas card,” Cofield said. “It might be in the form of support for overnight accommodations or more.”

Patients who had abortion appointments scheduled for this week have been contacted and are beginning the navigation process.

For patients in West Tennessee, health centers in Illinois will offer the closest access to abortion services.

Planned Parenthood’s doors remain open to provide a range of sexual and reproductive health care services, including birth control, testing and treatment for sexual infections, cancer screenings, immunizations, gender affirming health and hormone care.