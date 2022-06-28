ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Nick Kyrgios spit in direction of fan after Wimbledon victory

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sbNul_0gOjSzBD00
Nick Kyrgios during his match against Paul Jubb on day two of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. PA Images/Alamy Images

Australian Nick Kyrgios opened his 2022 Wimbledon account by defeating Paul Jubb 3-6, 6-1, 7-5, 6-7 (3-7), 7-5 in Tuesday's first-round match, but Kyrgios' name was in headlines after that victory for a much different reason.

As ESPN's Simon Cambers mentioned, Kyrgios spit in the direction of a fan he said heckled him throughout the match after the win.

"Today, as soon as I won the match, I turned to him ... I've been dealing with hate and negativity for a long time, so I don't feel like I owed that person anything," the 27-year-old explained. "He literally came to the match to literally just, like, not even support anyone really. It was more just to stir up and disrespect. That's fine. But if I give it back to you, then that's just how it is."

Kyrgios told reporters after his victory that he requested for the fan to be booted from the venue.

Additionally, Kyrgios seemed to reference the actions of at least one person during his match when he was heard saying: "I don't start clapping when they're scanning s--- at a supermarket, do I?"

He didn't back down when asked about that comment.

"I've never, ever just gone to anyone else's job and just blatantly spat, disrespected them," Kyrgios continued. "I don't understand why people do that to athletes. Why do they feel the need that that's acceptable?"

Per Sky Sports, Kyrgios made 55 unforced errors against Jubb. He did say he was not racially abused by any spectators during the match.

Read this on the web

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Tracy McGrady reveals the only way to fix the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2021-22 NBA season widely regarded as championship contenders. It was them and the Brooklyn Nets. A big reason that everyone acknowledged was responsible for the Lakers’ struggles was the offseason acquisition of Russell Westbrook. He just couldn’t mesh with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Steelers Quietly Have A Serious Problem On Their Hands

The Pittsburgh Steelers come into the 2022 NFL season with a major issue at quarterback. With their long-time starting QB Ben Roethlisberger having retired last season, the team looks to two new QBs to replace him. Those two players are former Chicago Bears starter Mitchell Trubisky, and 2022 draft pick...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts admits what the Braves already know about Michael Harris II

Despite dropping two games to the Dodgers over the weekend, the Braves are still one of the best teams in the National League. They boast the fourth-best record in the NL and currently sit 5.0 games back of the division-leading Mets. Atlanta finished the week 4-3 against two potential playoff teams in San Fran and LA. That’ll play every time, even if last night’s loss put a bit of a damper on things.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Sky Sports#Australian#Espn
ClutchPoints

After defeating Serena Williams at Wimbledon, Harmony Tan drops stunning admission

Arguably the greatest women’s tennis player in history, Serena Williams, made her return to the sport 364 days since retiring with an injury in the first round of Wimbledon last year. She found herself up against the 115th ranked player in the world in Harmony Tan. In a thrilling back-and-forth match, Tan pulled off an […] The post After defeating Serena Williams at Wimbledon, Harmony Tan drops stunning admission appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TENNIS
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 2 players likely to leave Warriors

After their NBA championship victory, the Golden State Warriors may be giving two particular players the “thank you for your service” handshake. Anthony Slater of The Athletic is reporting on Wednesday that the Warriors have declined to extend qualifying offers to forward Juan Toscano-Anderson and guard Chris Chiozza, making them unrestricted free agents. Slater adds that both players are unlikely to return to Golden State.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Hawks' Trae Young reacts to news of Dejounte Murray trade

The Atlanta Hawks pulled off a major trade Wednesday that appears to have star guard Trae Young very excited. Reports emerged Wednesday that the Hawks are poised to acquire Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs for a set of future draft picks. Young was quick to react to the reports, and he sent a tweet indicating how excited he was about his new backcourt mate.
ATLANTA, GA
AFP

Wimbledon draw opens up for Nadal as Swiatek bids to extend run

Rafael Nadal tops the bill in the Wimbledon second round on Thursday, eyeing a clear path to the semi-finals as Iga Swiatek seeks a 37th consecutive win. But top seed Novak Djokovic, seeking to draw level with Pete Sampras on seven Wimbledon titles, is already safely through to the last 32.
TENNIS
MMA Fighting

Post-fight brawl leaves MMA fighter with broken jaw, ruptured eardrum: ‘They were chasing me with bricks and rods’

Chaos erupted at Matrix Fight Night 9 this past Friday in New Delhi, resulting in criminal charges filed against fighter Abdul Azim Badakhshi and a ban of Afghan fighters. Local MMA fighter Srikant Sekhar, who was victorious early on the fight card against Sumeet Khade, was cheering teammate Seth Rosario in a post-lim bout when he said he was harassed by Afghanis in the crowd after calling out Zahor Shah in his post-fight interview. Sekhar accuses Badakhshi of sucker-punching him as he left the arena moments after Khade was victorious in his bout.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Yardbarker

Eddy Curry Says The Chicago Bulls Offered Him $400K A Year For 50 Years To Take A DNA Test, But He Turned Them Down: "That Didn't Really Sit Well With With Me. I Felt Like That Wasn't Really Honest."

Eddy Curry didn't have the type of career that many predicted for him when he entered the NBA, but he still tried to make the most out of his opportunities, playing for good teams and trying to make an impact on each one of them. However, after his heart started acting up, things went south for Curry, who couldn't keep the pace, decreasing his level season after season.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Nick Kyrgios slams Wimbledon doubles format as the ‘stupidest thing ever’

Nick Kyrgios marked his return to Wimbledon by criticising the five-set doubles format, calling it “the stupidest thing ever”.He admitted he was “dreading” potential long matches on the doubles court that could harm his aspirations in the singles, with Wimbledon the only Grand Slam where men’s doubles is best-of-five sets.“I think it’s the stupidest thing ever, no one wants to play best-of-five sets doubles,” Kyrgios said.The Australian star is set to face Briton Paul Jubb on Tuesday (28 June) in his opening singles match.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nick Kyrgios slams Wimbledon doubles format the 'stupidest thing ever'Serena Williams’ blunt response about possibly being drawn against world number oneDjokovic disagrees with Wimbledon's ban on Russian players
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Report: Nets unwilling to meet one Kyrie Irving request

Kyrie Irving is likely looking to land a maximum contract extension from the Brooklyn Nets, but it does not sound like he is going to get it. Irving has until Wednesday to decide if he will exercise his $36.9 million player option for next season. He is widely expected to decline it, which is why he and the Nets have been trying to work out a new contract. If Irving opts in, the Nets can sign him to a four-year, $196 million extension. If he declines the option, he would be eligible for a five-year, $248 million deal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Wall, Trades, Clippers, Nets, Looney, Gordon, Rockets

The Clippers and Heat have long been linked to Wall and longtime NBA journalist Marc Stein (via Substack) hears that Los Angeles remains in the mix for the former Wizards star. Wall is giving back approximately $7 million of his $47.4 million salary to hit the free-agent market, as Chris...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

3 teams that could steal Aaron Judge away from the Bronx

The New York Yankees have no intention of letting Aaron Judge join another team in free agency next off-season, but unless they’re willing to open up the checkbook, they may lose out on the star slugger. Judge is having an MVP-caliber campaign, hitting .289 with a 36.4% on-base rate and career-best .629 slugging percentage.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Goes Off And Fires Back At Kyrie Irving: "Name The Time And The Place And I'll Show Up! I Keep Receipts, Bro! You Do Know What That Is, Don't You?"

Kyrie Irving has been at the receiving end of a lot of criticism from Stephen A. Smith in recent times, with Smith criticizing Irving for several reasons since the last season. Irving hadn't acknowledged it while the saga with the Brooklyn Nets was still unfolding but he recently called Smith out, talking about how SAS would have to answer to the people of his generation.
NBA
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Responds To Kevin Durant After KD Attacked Shaq On Twitter: "I Know I'm Hilarious. And I'm Not A Billionaire, I'm Actually Broke, But Will Always Speak Facts."

The off-season sniping between players and media members has been at an all-time high this off-season. Draymond Green has been running down analysts and former players like Skip Bayless and Kendrick Perkins through his podcast regularly. Kevin Durant has been in on the action too and went in on Shaquille O'Neal earlier today.
NBA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

35K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy