ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

DeBose, Kotsur, Eilish among 397 invited to film Academy

By LINDSEY BAHR
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BEh4b_0gOjSGts00
This combination of photos shows some of the new members named to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, top row from left, Andrew Ahn, Mariano Barroso, Lori Tan Chinn, Pawo Choyning Dorji, and Robin de Jesús, second row from left, Jamie Dornan, Billie Eilish, Ryusuke Hamaguchi , Jeremy O. Harris, and Gaby Hoffmann, third row from left, Amir Jadidi, Troy Kotsur, Adele Lim, Olga Merediz, and Hidetoshi Nishijima, bottom row from left, Finneas O’Connell, Jesse Plemons, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Anya Taylor-Joy. (AP Photo)

Recent Oscar winners Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur and Billie Eilish are among the 397 individuals who have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The organization that puts on the Oscars said Tuesday that 44 percent of the 2022 class identifies as women, 50 percent come from outside of the U.S. and 37 percent are from underrepresented ethnic and racial communities. If the invitees accept, which most do, they will have voting privileges at the 95th Academy Awards.

Actors invited this year include Anya Taylor-Joy, Jessie Buckley, Gaby Hoffman, “Belfast” co-stars Jamie Dornan and Caitríona Balfe, as well as Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee, both of “The Power of the Dog.” There is also a significant international presence as well, with invites going to Iran’s Amir Jadidi (“A Hero”), Norway’s Renate Reinsve (“The Worst Person in the World”), France’s Vincent London (“Titane”), Nigeria’s Funke Akindele (“Jenifa”) and Japan’s Hidetoshi Nishijima (“Drive My Car”).

Directors on the list include Andrew Ahn (“Fire Island”), Reinaldo Marcus Green (“King Richard”), Mary Lambert (“Pet Sematary II”), Amy Seimetz (“She Dies Tomorrow”) and Isabel Sandoval (“Lingua Franca”).

Several people, including “Flee” director Jonas Poher Rasmussen, “Drive My Car” writer-director Ryusuke Hamaguchi and “CODA” writer-director Sian Heder, were invited in multiple branches, but they must choose one when accepting.

In the music branch, Eilish’s brother Finneas O’Connell was also invited, alongside Dan Romer (“Luca”) and Nathan Johnson (“Knives Out”). And writing branch invitees include Jeremy O. Harris (“Zola”), Adele Lim (“Crazy Rich Asians”), Alex Ross Perry (“Listen Up Philip”), Jon Spaihts (“Dune”) and Craig Mazin (“The Hangover Part II”).

Every year the academy invites a new batch of entertainment professionals to join the organization. Though an Oscar nomination is not a requirement, it is often a starting point. The 2022 class of invitees, for instance, includes 71 Oscar nominees and 15 winners.

The academy has for years put a special emphasis on diversifying their ranks. If all accept from this year’s class, 34 percent of the academy would be women, 19 percent from an underrepresented community and 23 percent from outside of the United States.

The 95th Academy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on March 12, 2023.

Comments / 2

Related
Collider

Billie Eilish, Ariana DeBose, and Ryusuke Hamaguchi Among 397 Invitees to Join The Academy

While it feels like movie fans everywhere are still recovering from last awards season, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is quickly preparing for 2023 with newly announced invites for some of Hollywood’s hottest stars. The list of 397 artists is made up of 44% women, 37% belonging to underrepresented ethnic/racial communities, and 50% are from 53 countries and territories outside the United States. If all the candidates accept then it would bring The Academy to 34% women, 19% non-white, and 23% non-American.
MOVIES
Glamour

Watch Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Dance to Doja Cat in New Video

A new video features a dancer who happens to be the child of arguably the most famous pair of exes in Hollywood history. Shiloh-Jolie Pitt, the 16-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, is featured as a dancer in a video for Doja Cat's latest song, “Vegas,” from the soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, which stars Austin Butler as rock music legend Elvis Presley. The video was choreographed by Hamilton Evans, and shows several trios of young dancers—Shiloh Jolie-Pitt among them.
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

Julia Roberts Rocks Daisy Dukes & A Sexy Swimsuit As She Films New Movie: Photos

If Julia Roberts is waiting there on the beach, it’s a no-brainer decision to “leave the world behind.” Julia, 54, hit the beach to film a scene in her new Netflix thriller, and she dressed for the sunny weather. The Pretty Woman star rocked an olive green one-piece swimsuit with a low cut, a navy blue long-sleeve shirt (as a cover-up), and a pair of cutoff shorts. The “Daisy Duke” denim shorts allowed Julia to show off her incredibly toned legs while filming a scene with Ethan Hawke and Charlie Evans. Julia wore her lusciously long hair loose and opted for a pair of aviator sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dornan
Person
Funke Akindele
Person
Amy Seimetz
Person
Jesse Plemons
Person
Sian Heder
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Craig Mazin
Person
Jessie Buckley
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Oscars#The 95th Academy Awards#World#Jenifa#Hidetoshi Nishijima Lrb
TMZ.com

Johnny Depp is All Smiles Boarding Private Jet in Paris

If Johnny Depp's trip to Paris has him looking like the King of France, it's because he's about to be ... and his excitement about it is written all over his face. Johnny was still rocking that ear-to-ear smile he's had ever since emerging victorious over his ex-wife Amber Heard in their defamation case ... as he left his hotel in Paris and headed for a private jet flight.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ Same-Sex Kiss in ‘Lightyear’ Is Up for Debate, Banned in Saudi Arabia

Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans has no time for the debate over the same-sex kiss in “Lightyear.” The MCU alum voices the titular Buzz Lightyear in the Disney/Pixar animated film, in theaters June 17. Uzo Aduba plays fellow scientist Hawthorne, who is married to another woman. A kiss between her and her wife was cut from the film and later reinstated amid the “Don’t Say Gay” bill-backing backlash toward Disney. The film is currently banned from release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait due to LGBTQ+ themes — not unexpected over some Middle Eastern...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Norway
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Glamour

Dakota Johnson Is Finally Able to Be Honest About Fifty Shades: ‘It Was Always a Battle’

Dakota Johnson has revealed some behind-the-scenes turmoil from Fifty Shades of Grey—and no, she wasn't talking about Jamie Dornan. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson described the filming process for the franchise as “mayhem,” in part because of the creative control held by the book's author E.L. James, who Johnson refers to as Erika. “I signed up to do a very different version of the film we ended up making,” Johnson said. Specifically, Johnson revealed that James wanted to keep protagonist Anastasia Steele's “incredibly cheesy” inner monologues in the movie, even though they “wouldn’t work to say out loud.”
MOVIES
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

963K+
Followers
466K+
Post
437M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy