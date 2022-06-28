ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Lakers pursuit of Nets Kyrie Irving not yet over

By Josh Matthews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
After days of negotiating Kyrie Irving has officially opted into the last year of his contract with the Brooklyn Nets, but high-ups believe that the Lakers pursuit isn’t over.

Before opting-in to his contract, Irving listed his preferred destinations with the Lakers sitting atop. With mutual interest between the two parties it’s no surprise that Los Angeles is determined to make the swap happen.

A report from NBA insider Brian Windhorst discusses the contract situation and whether it’s over yet.

“I know that there are people in the league, and we’re not talking about ancillary people, we’re talking about high-ranking people, who believe that this is not done. I don’t know. Let me just say this about the Lakers. He obviously was very interested in joining the Lakers. The Lakers were very interested in having him.”

Rumors were circulating that the Lakers did make an offer to Brooklyn, including a package with Russel Westbrook but the team was uninterested. The Nets absolutely won’t take any Westbrook-Irving swap, so the Lakers will need to trade away more assets.

