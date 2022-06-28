The Simpsons Ultimates Wave 3 Figure Pre-Orders: Mr. Burns, Kang, Kodos, and Ralph Wiggum

James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli says the next installment in the franchise will be a "reinvention" of the character. Deadline managed to interview the producer outside of an event honoring her work in the arts. Broccoli explained that the next James Bond is two years or more away from filming. Fans might take that news either really well or be frustrated by such an admission. However, the 007 team is trying to get all their ducks in a row after No Time To Die. Daniel Craig isn't walking through that door again. So, there will have to be some fresh blood in the role, whoever that may end up being. As social media often does, the fans begun fancasting their picks for who should wear the tuxedo next. Some want to see them go with Tom Hiddleston, others would like Idris Elba to be given a shot. Tom Hardy and Holland have also come up. But, nothing is definite at this moment.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO