Comics

The Simpsons Ultimates Wave 3 Figure Pre-Orders: Mr. Burns, Kang, Kodos, and Ralph Wiggum

By Sean Fallon
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSuper7 has unveiled their third wave of high end The Simpsons Ultimates figures, and this time around fans can add Mr. Burns, the aliens Kang and Kodos, and Ralph Wiggum to their collection. Super7's The Simpsons Ultimates lineup has been outstanding so far, and these new figures are no exception. They...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

NECA's Universal Monsters x TMNT Ultimate Figure Line Adds Splinter As Van Helsing

Back in October of last year, just before Halloween, NECA announced the first figure in a crossover line of 7-inch scale Ultimates action figures featuring Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as classic Universal monsters. An amazing Raphael as Frankenstein's Monster kicked off the line, and that was followed by Leonardo as Dr. Frankenstein's assistant The Hunchback, Michelangelo as The Mummy, and April O'Neil as The Bride of Frankenstein. Now Splinter is joining the line as the vampire hunter Van Helsing. Once again, the figure is outstanding.
COMICS
ComicBook

Viral Neon Genesis Evangelion Cosplay Unleashes Eva Unit-01

Neon Genesis Evangelion has remained one of the most cerebral anime franchises to arrive over the decades of the medium's history, with creator Hideaki Anno keeping busy with the Shin Universe following the conclusion of the Rebuild of Evangelion series. With Thrice Upon A Time aiming to hit theaters in North America later this year, one cosplayer has brought Shinji Ikari's Eva unit to life using some spot-on cosplay as fans wonder if the world of NERV will make a comeback in the future.
COMICS
ComicBook

Young Justice: Phantoms Finale Introduces a Popular DC Hero - and Turns Them Into a Villain

A fan-favorite DC hero finally made their debut in the season finale of Young Justice: Phantoms. The cast of the DC animated series has continued to grow with each new season, as more and more heroes and villains are introduced in brand-new circumstances. For example, Young Justice's debut on HBO Max featured the debuts of Geo-Force, Cyborg, Harper Row, Forager, Halo, Jonathan Kent, and the Legion of Super-Heroes. One would think after four seasons all of the major DC characters would have already been introduced, but the Young Justice: Phantoms finale brought a major hero into the fold, but in the role of a potential villain.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Gets the Snake Hashira Ready for a Fight

One awesome Demon Slayer: Kimestu no Yaiba cosplay is getting ready for the Hashira's tough future with the Snake Hashira, Obanai Iguro! After being introduced towards the tail end of the first season, the Mugen Train and Entertainment District arcs had showcased to both fans and Tanjiro Kamado just how strong and influential each of the Hashira can be in a real fight. With the end of the second season seeing the second of these ranks being removed from the equation, Iguro was actually the one who was at the scene and made note of how much is changing for the Hashira group going forward in the anime's arcs.
COMICS
extratv

Travis Barker Hospitalized: New Details

On Tuesday morning, Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Travis was photographed on a gurney with medical crew and Kourtney beside him. It is unclear what the medical issue was, but it was severe enough for him to be transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IGN

Johnny Depp Reportedly Gets a Rs. 2,355 Crore Offer and Apology from Disney to Return to Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard was probably one of the most spoken-about celebrity trial we have seen in recent times. The verdict was eventually in Depp's favour considering Amber Heard was ordered by the court to pay a fee of over $10 million. Now, latest reports have suggested that Disney is planning to get Mr. Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow with a mammoth contract.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Johnny Depp's Return to Pirates of the Caribbean Franchise Debunked in New Report

A new report sheds light on Johnny Depp's potential return to the Pirates of the Caribbean movie franchise, following the actor's controversial legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard. Recent rumors seemed to suggest that Depp was in the process of securing a $301 million deal to return as Captain Jack Sparrow, a role he portrayed across five films in the franchise. The rumor, which originated from PopTopic, alleged that "Disney is very interested in patching up their relationship with Johnny Depp" and that "they are very hopeful that Johnny will forgive them and return as his iconic character." A new report from NBC News has since debunked those claims, with a representative for Depp telling the outlet that "This is made up."
MOVIES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Games for July 2022 Revealed

Sony has now officially revealed the new lineup of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus for the month of July 2022. Within the past few days, a new leak came about which gave us an idea of the titles that would be landing on PS Plus in the coming month. Now, thanks to Sony's official announcement, we know that this leak was very much accurate.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2 Stars React to First Trailer

Almost 30 years since the Sanderson sisters originally took flight in Hocus Pocus, stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy have reunited for the highly anticipated Hocus Pocus 2, which just earned its first trailer this week. As if fans weren't thrilled enough by the first trailer, the stars of the adventure were equally delighted to check out the first glimpse of the experience, with Disney+ sharing a reaction video from the stars themselves. If their excitement in this reaction video is any indication, fans are in for quite a few endearing and hilarious promotional opportunities in the coming months. Check out the stars' trailer reaction below before Hocus Pocus 2 lands on Disney+ on September 30th.
MOVIES
ComicBook

James Bond: Next Version Will Be "Reinvention" Of Character

James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli says the next installment in the franchise will be a "reinvention" of the character. Deadline managed to interview the producer outside of an event honoring her work in the arts. Broccoli explained that the next James Bond is two years or more away from filming. Fans might take that news either really well or be frustrated by such an admission. However, the 007 team is trying to get all their ducks in a row after No Time To Die. Daniel Craig isn't walking through that door again. So, there will have to be some fresh blood in the role, whoever that may end up being. As social media often does, the fans begun fancasting their picks for who should wear the tuxedo next. Some want to see them go with Tom Hiddleston, others would like Idris Elba to be given a shot. Tom Hardy and Holland have also come up. But, nothing is definite at this moment.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Flash, Superman & Lois, and More Missing From The CW's Comic-Con Plans

Studios and networks are beginning to announce their plans for July's San Diego Comic-Con, the highly-anticipated event that will be returning with great fanfare after the COVID-19 pandemic. In previous years, The CW's roster of new and veteran shows has usually been part of those proceedings — but it looks like that might not be the case this year. On Monday, Warner Bros. Discovery unveiled their first panel details surrounding San Diego Comic-Con 2022, which included a roster of upcoming shows, games, comics, and more. As The Hollywood Reporter pointed out, many of The CW's shows, including The Flash, Superman & Lois, Gotham Knights, and the upcoming Supernatural prequel The Winchesters, are not currently part of that programming. The one The CW show currently on that list is Riverdale, which will have a Hall H panel to celebrate its upcoming seventh and final season.
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2: Another Original Star Not Returning for Sequel

Hocus Pocus fans were thrilled today by the reveal of the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2, but today also brings some disappointing news, which is that Jason Marsden, who voiced the cat Thackery Binx in the original film, is not involved in the sequel. The news was revealed by Entertainment Weekly today, following the appearance of a black cat in the film's teaser trailer sparking speculation that the beloved Binx could be making a return, with this news seemingly implying the sequel's antagonists have befriended an entirely different feline. Hocus Pocus 2 is set to hit Disney+ on September 30th.
MOVIES
Decider.com

‘Resident Evil’: Netflix’s New Trailer Looks Dope As Hell

When Netflix first announced that it was moving ahead with a live-action Resident Evil series, there was a good deal of skepticism. Though the Milla Jovovich movies certainly have a fan base, Resident Evil has long been one of those franchises that seemed destined to be better in video game form. Well, put aside those doubts. The official trailer for Resident Evil has arrived as part of Geeked Week, and frankly? It looks cool as hell.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2 Teaser Trailer Released

Disney has released the official trailer for Hocus Pocus 2, coming (finally) to Disney+ in September. The long-rumored sequel is finally materializing just in time for the Halloween season. The meat of the trailer focuses on a group of young girls, two of whom start the ritual to bring back the Sanderson sisters. As the sisters come to life and the kids sprint into the woods, this teaser isn't super plot-heavy, but instead leans into the nostalgia, and seeks to remind fans that it's good to be back.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Evans Calls Captain America Return "Upsetting" Now With Anthony Mackie in the Role

Chris Evans has been doing the press run for Lightyear for the past few weeks, and some people were able to sneak in a few Marvel Studios-related questions. But the most important question would have to be if the actor would reprise his Captain Americarole in a future project. Evans' previous answers were pretty coy, with the actor not saying yes or no, and now it seems that he wouldn't do it due to his Avengers costar taking up the mantle. While appearing on the Disney D23 Podcast, the actor said him returning would be "upsetting".
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Final Season Image Shows Someone's Death

Living at the Commonwealth can bite. Inside the walls of the Ohio community governed by the elitist Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) and her power-hungry Deputy Governor Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton), 50,000 survivors live under the Commonwealth creed: "For the benefit of all, and all who seek solace at our gates." The living can go years without ever seeing the flesh-eating undead roaming outside their guarded walls, dutifully defended by General Mercer's (Michael James Shaw) armored soldiers and the full might of the Commonwealth Army.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Marvels Star Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston Expecting First Child Together

Just weeks after Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton confirmed their engagement, the duo is now said to be expecting. Ashton, who'll make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Nia DaCosta's The Marvels, unveiled her baby bump Wednesday evening at the premiere of Mr. Malcolm's List. Ashton and Hiddleston starred together in Betrayal, a three-person play on Broadway, in 2019. The third member of that cast, coincidentally enough, was Daredevil star Charlie Cox.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Barbie Stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Are Electric in New Set Photos

While we're still over a year out from the debut of Warner Bros.' Barbie movie, it's safe to say that the upcoming live-action film has already become a phenomenon. An array of elements from the film have already broken the Internet, from the blockbuster sharing a release date with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, to the magnificent first-look photos of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken. On Monday, the latest example of the film's neon-hued aesthetic made its way online, thanks to set photos showing Robbie and Gosling rollerskating in costume. The costumes in question appear to be a direct homage to the "Hot Skatin'" Barbie of the 1990s, with a hearty dose of neon and extravagant patterns.
MOVIES

