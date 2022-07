Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries will be invited to sample rugby league at first hand after confusing the 13-man game with the rival code.Dorries stunned a rugby league audience in St Helens by referring to Jonny Wilkinson’s match-winning drop goal for England in the 2003 Rugby Union World Cup final in Sydney.Dorries, the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary, was speaking at the launch of a report into the social impact made by the 2021 Rugby League World Cup at the Portico Vine community club.Like Jason Robinson I may have switched codes in my speech... Both league & union have a...

RUGBY ・ 18 HOURS AGO