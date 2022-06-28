Best Alcohol Delivery Services

Shopping for groceries has changed a lot since Vincent Astor, son of business tycoon John Jacob Astor IV, opened the Astor Market in New York's Upper West Side in 1915. Vincent Astor had the then-revolutionary idea of selling all one's daily provisions — meat, produce, and dry goods — under one roof. This innovation offered not only convenience, but more importantly for New Yorkers slammed by high food prices in the wake of World War I, savings. It sounded like a winning formula — but unfortunately for him, Vincent Astor was ahead of his time. Shoppers trusted and liked their independent butchers and greengrocers and avoided the Astor Market in droves, despite the glowing press it received. The store only survived until 1917.
