ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

‘Total phony’: Trump rages at Jan 6 witness whose damning testimony claims he knew rioters were armed

By Alex Woodward
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nv24k_0gOizLUh00

Donald Trump claims to “hardly know” an aide to his former chief of staff after her damning testimony to a House select committee investigating his baseless stolen election narrative and whether he knew a mob of supporters would commit violence at the US Capitol.

“I hardly know who this person [...] is, other than I heard very negative things about her,” the former president wrote on his Truth Social account about Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to chief of staff Mark Meadows who also served as a special assistant to Mr Trump.

Ms Hutchinson testified on 28 June that then-president Trump was aware his supporters were armed with guns and knives before they marched on the Capitol and that he ordered staff to remove security devices.

“I don’t f***ing care that they have weapons. They’re not here to hurt me,” he allegedly said. “Take the f***ing mags away. Let my people in. They can march to the Capitol from here. Let the people in.

“Take the f***ing mags away,” said Mr Trump, according to Ms Hutchinson, referring to the metal detectors around the Elipse.

In a series of posts raging at Ms Hutchinson and the committee after shocking testimony revealed Mr Trump’s alleged indifference to violence and commitment to false “stolen election” claims, Mr Trump called her a “total phony”, a “third-rate social climber”, a “bull.... artist” and “bad news.”

Mr Trump, who repeatedly said he “hardly” knew Ms Hutchinson, also claims to have “personally” turned down her request to join staff for his office in Florida after he left the White House.

“Why did she want to go with us if she felt we were so terrible?” he wrote in reaction to her testimony. “I understand that she was very upset and angry that I didn’t want her to go, or be a member of the team. She is bad news!”

In another post, the former president claimed that he “never complained about the crowd, it was massive.”

“I didn’t want or request that we make room for people with guns to watch my speech,” he wrote. “Who would ever want that? Not me!”

He falsely claimed there were no guns “found or brought” into the Capitol.

Among the dozens of people charged in connection with the attack, several allegedly carried not only firearms but also knives, bats and other makeshift weapons, according to the US Department of Justice. Several have been charged with carrying firearms on the Capitol grounds or stashing them nearby.

Approximately 255 people have been charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding officers or employees, including roughly 90 people charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to an officer, according to the Justice Department.

“So where were all of these guns? But sadly, a gun was used on Ashli Babbitt, with no price to pay against the person who used it!” added Mr Trump, pointing to a Capitol officer’s killing of a San Diego woman and Air Force veteran and far-right conspiracy theorist who was among a mob at the door to the House chambers. The officer fatally shot her as she appeared to climb through a broken window into the chamber.

Ms Hutchinson also testified that Mr Trump threw a meal against the wall after discovering then-US Attorney General Bill Barr told The Associated Press that the 2020 presidential election was not marred by fraud.

“There was ketchup dripping down the wall” where Mr Trump’s food had impacted the side of the dining room, Ms Hutchinson testified.

In another post on Truth, Mr Trump denied throwing food.

She also claimed that Mr Trump tried to grab the wheel of a presidential state car (known as the “beast”). Mr Trump said her testimony is “sick” and “fraudulent.”

“Wouldn’t even have been possible to do such a ridiculous thing,” according to Mr Trump.

The House committee’s hearing on 28 June – which was abruptly announced late on Monday – sought to illustrate how physically close Ms Hutchinson was to the administration’s response to the attack on 6 January, and as her office was within close range of the Oval Office in a well-trafficked part of the White House.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
MSNBC

Mississippi speaker: No abortions for 12-year-old incest victims

Now that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices have overturned Roe v. Wade, and states are moving forward with abortion bans, a new conversation is taking shape, which was once limited to hypothetical thought experiments: the limits of GOP officials’ principles. On “Meet the Press” this past weekend, for example, NBC...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MSNBC

Secret Service sources reportedly bolster Hutchinson’s testimony

There was no shortage of critically important revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony this week before the Jan. 6 committee. The former White House aide shed light, for example, on Donald Trump wanting to get rid of metal detectors so that armed supporters could hear him lie before they went to Capitol Hill. Just as importantly, the Republican was desperate to join the mob at his remarks.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

What is hashish oil and how did it land Brittney Griner in a Russian courtroom?

WNBA star Brittney Griner was on her way to Russia to play basketball when customs officials allegedly discovered contraband in her bag. According to the Russians, Mr Griner allegedly packed hashish oil in her bag, likely in the form of a vape. It was that discovery that led to her now five month detention in Russia. On Friday, Ms Griner appeared in Russian court for the first time and faced charges of smuggling less than a gram of hash oil inside of her luggage. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison. What is hash oil?...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

San Antonio sheriff rips into Gov Abbott for turning migrant trailer tragedy into ‘one big campaign stunt’

The sheriff of Bexar County, which contains San Antonio, has expressed his disappointment and anger at Texas Governor Greg Abbott for turning the tractor-trailer tragedy into “one big campaign stunt”.Sheriff Javier Salazar penned a letter to President Joe Biden on Tuesday accusing Mr Abbott of using the trailer tragedy – in which at least 53 migrants lost their lives — to gain political points.Hours after the victims were found “stacked” inside a tractor-trailer southwest of San Antonio’s downtown on Monday night amid 103F temperatures, Mr Abbott blamed the deaths on Mr Biden and his immigration policies. “These deaths are...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Smoking out the enemy: How Ukraine is using e-cigarettes to fight a drone war against Russia

Few would connect vaping with armed drones.  But in a busy workshop in Kyiv, disposable electronic cigarettes have become the newest weapon of war.Across the country, Ukrainians have launched groundbreaking initiatives to support and even arm the Ukrainian military against Russia, after President Putin’s considerably larger army invaded in February.A new and unusual one has just been launched by engineer and PhD student Maksym Sheremet and his organisation “Drone Lab”.His team of volunteers have set up drop-off bins outside the campuses and dorm rooms of Kyiv Polytechnic Institute, where Sheremet studies and teaches, to collect disposable e-cigarettes and retrieve...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#House#Truth Social
The Independent

Capitol Police arrest 181 people including congresswoman at abortion rights protest near Supreme Court

Democratic US Rep Judy Chu was among 181 people arrested near the US Supreme Court on 30 June following an abortion rights protest in the wake of a ruling to strike down constitutional protections for abortion.US Capitol Police reported 181 people were arrested for “crowding, obstructing or incommoding” an intersection near the court and the US Senate office building during a protest organised by abortion rights advocacy groups.Congresswoman Chu was the lead author of the Women’s Health Protection Act, a bill that passed the US House of Representatives that, if signed into law, would codify abortion protections affirmed by...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Voices: Liz Cheney is walking a fine line as she tries to fend of primary challengers

On Tuesday, Representative Liz Cheney led the questioning of former Trump administration aide Cassidy Hutchinson about the former actions on January 6, 2021. But on Thursday evening, she was the one hit with a hail of questions as she faced off against four different primary challengers trying to unseat her from Wyoming’s at-large congressional district.Cheney is persona non grata in the Republican Party thanks to her vote to impeach former president Donald Trump and her continued criticisms of the party’s fealty to him. Her apostasy has already seen her ousted as House Republican Conference chairwoman, and has led Trump and...
WYOMING STATE
The Independent

Ukraine shares video of Russians allegedly dropping phosphorus bombs on Snake Island

Ukrainian officials have shared footage of the moment they say the Russian military dropped phosphorus bombs on Snake Island.This video, posted on Facebook on Friday (1 July) by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, is black and white footage showing bombs dropping on an island.The claims come just one day after Russia said that it withdrew its troops from the island, also known as Zmiinyi Island.Commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said the bombs were flown over the island from Crimea.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine news live: Russia withdraws troops from Snake IslandWhy did Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
MILITARY
The Independent

Russian ship carrying Ukrainian grain stalls in Turkey’s waters

Ukraine has urged Turkey to detain a Russian-flagged cargo ship it says is carrying Ukrainian grain.Officials from Ukraine's foreign ministry believe that the Zhibek Zholy ship loaded the cargo of some 4,500 tonnes of grain from the occupied port of Berdyansk, Reuters reported.The Ukrainian prosecutor general's office wrote to Turkey’s justice ministry in a letter dated 30 June, informing them about the “illegal export of Ukrainian grain” on its way to Karasu in Turkey.A Russian official said the grain would be shared with “friendly” countries.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More ‘Third World War has already started’, Ukraine defence minister claimsPassenger captures moment cruise ship hits iceberg off coast of AlaskaWrexham family feud erupts into street brawl as man left knocked out on pavement
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

From one July Fourth to the next, a steep slide for Biden

Last Fourth of July, President Joe Biden gathered hundreds of people outside the White House for an event that would have been unthinkable for many Americans the previous year. With the coronavirus in retreat, they ate hamburgers and watched fireworks over the National Mall.Although the pandemic wasn’t over yet, Biden said, “we’re closer than ever to declaring our independence from a deadly virus.” Across the country, indoor masking requirements were falling as the number of infections and deaths plummeted.Within weeks, even some of the president’s allies privately admitted that the speech had been premature. Soon the administration would learn...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Putin’s troops ‘take control’ of last major eastern city Luhansk

Vladimir Putin has been informed by his defence minister that the eastern region of Luhansk has been “liberated” from Kyiv as he claimed Russia’s forces took control of the last major Ukrainian-held city of Lysychansk.Sergei Shoigu’s announcement follows reports that Moscow had encircled the stronghold amid a fierce battle for its control.An adviser to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky earlier conceded that Lysychansk might fall to Russia - but had assumed the conclusion of the gruelling fight would not arrive until Monday.Ukrainian fighters have spent weeks trying to defend Lysychansk and to keep it from falling to Russia, as neighbouring...
POLITICS
The Independent

No 10 denies Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds caught ‘in flagrante’ in his office when MP walked in

Boris Johnson and then-girlfriend Carrie Symonds were not caught ‘in flagrante’ when a government minister walked in on them in Mr Johnson’s Commons office as foreign secretary, Downing Street has told The Independent.A senior Number 10 source attacked “sordid and untrue” reports of the alleged incident that have surfaced in recent days.The source said Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns, who raised concerns with colleagues after walking in on the couple in 2018, before their relationship was public, is “adamant that nothing remotely physical was going on”.They were not found “in physical contact” by Mr Burns, stated the No 10 source, who...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘How can you ban abortion when you don’t have healthcare, maternity leave or formula?’: America’s betrayal of women

Eva feels American women have been betrayed.“How can you ban abortion when we don’t even have universal healthcare and you don’t offer paid maternity leave?” she told The Independent.“There’s not even diapers. There’s not even formula for children. Childcare is so expensive.“It doesn’t make sense that you ban it but you don’t give women the resources to keep and bring up a baby.”Standing outside the US Supreme Court on Saturday, she said there was only one reason behind the justices’ landmark decision to wipe out Roe v Wade: misogyny.“I honestly just can’t understand why a court that is primarily men...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

723K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy