ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Howard Stern mulls presidential run after Roe ruling

By Judy Kurtz, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZwtbM_0gOiu4BI00

Howard Stern mulls presidential run after Roe v. Wade’s overturning: ‘I’m actually going to probably have to run for president now’

NEW YORK (The Hill) — Howard Stern is ripping the Supreme Court’s decision striking down Roe v. Wade, saying the ruling might spur him to launch a White House bid. The show marked his first public comments about Friday’s Supreme Court decision, which overturned the 1973 landmark ruling that had provided a constitutional right to abortion.

“I’m actually going to probably have to run for president now,” the SiriusXM host told “Howard Stern Show” listeners on Monday.

Stern, who’s long railed against the United States’ Electoral College system, said of conservative Supreme Court Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh, and Neil Gorsuch: “These appointed judges by [former President] Trump were appointed by a president who lost the popular vote by 3 million votes. This is where we get into trouble.”

If he were to run for office, the 68-year-old radio pro said, “I am going to do the very simple thing that’ll set the country straight: one vote, one person. No more Electoral College. I’m getting rid of it,” he said. “The problem with most presidents is they have too big of an agenda. The only agenda I would have is to make the country fair again.”

Stern slammed Justice Clarence Thomas, who joined the 6-3 majority decision, describing him as “sitting there like Darth Vader, dormant [and] waiting for other kooks to join the Supreme Court.”

“I’ll give you a couple of examples of why this is so horrible,” Stern said, as he mentioned “everyday women who go to the doctor and they find out that the baby has horrible birth defects.”

“A lot of times women are raped. A lot of times contraception doesn’t work. And then there’s even a more confusing state where a man and a woman want to have a baby, and all of a sudden things go medically wrong,” Stern later told a listener.

“We were past all of this—and we still are. We as a country voted for Hillary Clinton by 3 million votes,” Stern, who supported the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee over Trump, exclaimed.

“We voted for Biden because it was repugnant—all this horses—,” Stern continued. “But now for life, we’re stuck.”

“The other thing is, if I do run for president—and I’m not f——- around, I’m really thinking about it—because the only other thing I’m going to do is appoint five more Supreme Court justices,” Stern said. After co-host Robin Quivers questioned whether Stern could make such a change, he replied with a slight chuckle, “I don’t know. I don’t know what I’m doing exactly.”

“I’m not afraid to do it. As soon as I become president, you’re gonna get five new Supreme Court justices that are going to overturn all this bullshit,” he said.

Stern has floated a potential presidential run before. Last year, the “Howard Stern Comes Again” author said if he were to run against Trump in 2024, he would “beat his ass.” Trump has not confirmed a 2024 bid.

Stern ran as a libertarian in New York’s gubernatorial race in 1994, before dropping out after the state’s Supreme Court upheld a requirement that he would have to disclose his personal finances as a political candidate.

Comments / 36

José Rivera
5d ago

yeah, vote for the guy who encouraged women on his show to expose their breasts. that'll attack the college educated suburban women who are the Democratic Party Plantation base.😅🤣😂

Reply(1)
9
Jesus Gabriel Meraz
5d ago

Ok, because he has never said any volger things nor has he ever been around naked ladies while being married. Yeah what ever.....

Reply
10
Evangelos Katsioulis
6d ago

Howard, as you father said to you often “SHUT UP, SIT DOWN!”

Reply
31
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Fox News

Whoopi Goldberg warns Clarence Thomas following Roe v. Wade reversal: You could become a 'quarter of a person'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg lashed out against Justice Clarence Thomas following the Supreme Court's historic ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Following Friday's stunning reversal of a roughly 50-year precedent that federally protected abortions, the ladies of the ABC daytime program took turns trashing the Supreme Court's decision while broadcasting from the Bahamas.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Quivers
Person
Howard Stern
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Salon

"The View" erupts into chaos after Alyssa Farah Griffin claims, "The red wave is coming"

"The View" had a lot to say after Donald Trump and his followers enjoyed a key victory following Tuesday's South Carolina GOP primary. Trump-backed candidate Russell Fry defeated Congressman Tom Rice, the five-term incumbent who voted to impeach the ex-President after the Jan. 6 riot. Fry's recent victory "marks the first time this election cycle that a pro-impeachment Republican has lost at the ballot box," NBC News reports. It also highlights Trump's unwavering efforts to push forward his array of loyalists and seek revenge on Republicans who have condemned his presidency.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Electoral College
MSNBC

Lawrence: Clarence Thomas's wife, Ginni, needs a 'great f---ing criminal' lawyer

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell says “we are living through what feels like the end of the Supreme Court as we know it” while detailing the new Washington Post report that Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was in contact with Trump-linked attorney John Eastman who was behind the plot to get Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election on January 6.June 16, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
White House
Parade

Taylor Swift Offers Strong Reaction After Roe v. Wade Decision

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift shared her thoughts on the new ruling from the Supreme Court that overturned the 1973 decision of Roe v. Wade. Roe's reversal ends the federal protection of abortion rights and hands the power to individual. Swift wrote: "I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are -...
CONGRESS & COURTS
OK! Magazine

Paul Walker's Daughter Reveals She Ended A Pregnancy In 2020 As Celebrities Protest The Overturning Of Roe V. Wade

As celebrities flood social media with protests against the Supreme Court's shocking decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker, is sharing her own story with the world. "Today marks a huge setback in history — a profound injustice to women across the United States," she wrote via Instagram on Friday, June 24. "There are countless women who have struggled with making the decision to have an abortion.""I too have battled with the choice but in 2020, when the world was collapsing during the pandemic, I sought an abortion," she explained, calling it a "very private and...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Ted Cruz called a ‘coward and a liar’ as right-wing activist confronts him over Trump and Cancun

Rep Dan Crenshaw was not the only lawmaker accosted by right-wing social media activist Alex Stein at the Republican Party of Texas convention in Houston.Mr Stein also shouted abuse at Senator Ted Cruz whom he called a coward and a globalist, asked how he can like Donald Trump after he called his wife ugly, and reminded him of his vacation in Cancun during the 2021 Texas power crisis as the state experienced record low temperatures.In a video clip posted to Twitter by Mr Stein, he begins by saying: “If you care about America, why did you do that to your...
HOUSTON, TX
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy