Selena Gomez Dazzles in a Sequin Cutout Dress at ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 Premiere

By Robyn Merrett
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez is bringing the drama! The actress proved sequins aren't just for New Year's Eve as she dazzled in a sparkly look at the season 2 premiere of Only Murders in the Building .

Gomez, 29, stepped out in a silver Michael Kors Collection gown, which featured a one-shoulder construction and a sexy cutout at the waist, for the red carpet on Monday, June 27. The glittery dress was also designed with a high slit. The "Ice Cream" singer paired the look with metallic sandal heels and dainty hoops by Iffy Jewelry. Gomez kept her glam calm, opting for soft makeup and bold lashes. The Texas native had her hair styled in a voluminous updo.

At the event, Gomez posed solo and with her Hulu show costars Martin Short and Steve Martin .

The hit series follows Mabel Mora (Gomez), Charles-Haden Savage (Martin) and Oliver Putman (Short) as they solve a murder in their Upper West Side apartment building.

Ahead of the season 2 premiere, the trio opened up about what's to come in an interview with emmy magazine , during which Martin, 76, teased: "The title is Only Murders in the Building , so how many murders can you have? And it turns out, one a year."

Gomez admitted that she had reservations about doing a follow-up to season 1, which hit the streaming platform in August 2021. “I was kind of nervous to be honest to do a second season because it was so good, the first one, so I was terrified,” she said. Short, 72, was quick to jump in with a joke, saying, “I guess you don’t remember Grease 2 .”

Elsewhere in the interview, the actors dished on why each of them would make good detectives in real life. “I think I would be a good detective because I’m very nosey. I can track things down, like, if I need to find someone. I used to be really good at that,” the Wizards of Waverly Place alum said .

Selena Gomez Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

The Cheaper by the Dozen star mused, “I like research and fact checking and investigation,” as Short interjected, “And I can do many different voices which can be good if you’re a detective.”

Martin and Short have known each other since they met on the set of Three Amigos! in the ’80s, but this was both of their first times working with Gomez. “Selena was an unknown,” the Pink Panther actor said. “And she’s coming from pop culture, we don’t know if she’s a diva, we don’t know if she’s crazy. We don’t know anything about her.”

Despite their initial differences, Short revealed that he and his costars have a lot in common. “We are kind, we are professional, we are considerate,” he said.

Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building premieres on Hulu Tuesday, June 28.

