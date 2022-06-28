ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Read the Tuesday Edition of the Shout and Roar Blog

virginiasports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThank you for clicking on the Shout & Roar blog. Our purpose here...

virginiasports.com

Comments / 0

Related
virginiasports.com

Virginia Finishes 11th in Final LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup Standings

CLEVELAND, Ohio – NCAA championships in women’s swimming and diving and men’s tennis propelled Virginia to its second consecutive 11th-place finish in the final 2021-22 LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup competition, announced Thursday (June 30) by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA). Virginia placed in...
VIRGINIA STATE
virginiasports.com

Virginia Announces Addition Of Grad Transfer Jenny Bressler

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia head softball coach Joanna Hardin announced the addition of graduate transfer Jenny Bressler to the program on Thursday (June 30). Bressler (UNLV), a right-handed pitcher, will join the Cavaliers for the 2022-23 academic year. “We are so excited to add Jenny to the UVA softball...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy