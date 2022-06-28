ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Cast’s Dating Histories: Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno and More Stars’ Love Lives

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

All about love! As The Summer I Turned Pretty fans found themselves caught between Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah, the cast of the hit Prime Video series has had sparks flying off screen in their own love lives.

After the show debuted in June 2022, viewers quickly fell in love with Belly's ( Lola Tung ) adventures in Cousins Beach and her love triangle with brothers Jeremiah ( Gavin Casalegno ) and Conrad ( Christopher Briney ). For Casalegno, it was important to show how Jeremiah's feelings for Belly grew after so many years of them just being friends.

“I think with our relationship, and with our romantic relationship with Belly, it was so much fun just being able to explore the authenticity of it and the genuineness. Just it being so genuine,” he told J-14 at the time. “It was so much fun to work with Lola on screen. I felt like everything just kind of went super smoothly. I know everyone’s going to love it.”

The Texas native also praised author and showrunner Jenny Han for allowing his character to explore his sexuality . "That's where I think Jenny did a beautiful job with her writing and not making it something that was like, like every [part of the character]," Casalegno explained during an interview with Seventeen in June 2022. "It wasn't everything — it was just a nice little treat on the side, and I think it really just goes to show how amazing Jenny is with updating her work and bringing it to today's world, because it's so different now."

He continued: "Honestly, I was so honored to be a part of that change and that direction of where we were taking it and [bringing] that diversity. And I think it's so important to have that. I think it's so special. Jeremiah is always he's figuring out, more and more, who he is and that's just a part of him. It's a beautiful process, and I just have Jenny to thank for that completely."

As for his off screen love life, Casalegno opened up about being a "hopeless romantic" who prefers making grand gestures for girlfriend Larsen Thompson.

"I think the craziest gesture was when my current girlfriend had her 16th birthday party and I had only spent like a week with her at that point," he recalled to the magazine. "I secretly bought a plane ticket out to go surprise her for her 16th. Her parents brought her to some restaurant at Universal Studios and I jumped out of the corner and fake proposed with a Hershey's kiss. Little did I know her dad was standing right there, and so that was the first time meeting him. It was hilarious. We laugh about it now, but I haven't found a length that I wouldn't go to make a romantic gesture."

His costar Briney, however, has kept his romance with Isabela Rose Machado more low-key so far. In June 2022, Machado showed her support for her boyfriend by walking the red carpet with him at The Summer I Turned Pretty premiere in New York City.

Keep scrolling to learn more about The Summer I Turned Pretty cast and their respective love lives:

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Celebrities Who Have Renewed Their Wedding Vows

No one does a wedding quite like Hollywood's A-listers, and for some, one ceremony just isn’t enough! Whether they’re celebrating a milestone anniversary, like Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, or recommitting to one another following a rough patch, like Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne or Beyoncé and Jay-Z, plenty of stars have taken a second plunge with […]
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Parade

Sophia Bush Reportedly Marries Grant Hughes in Oklahoma Wedding

The One Tree Hill alum said "I do" to fiancée Grant Hughes over the weekend, PEOPLE reports. The couple reportedly tied the knot in his home state of Oklahoma, according to the City County Clerk’s Office. The county clerk told the outlet that a duplicate of the marriage...
TULSA, OK
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Hints At Moving On From Failing Marriage With Kody In Motivational Instagram Messages

As fans continue to speculate about when Meri Brown may finally be ready to leave her failed marriage to Kody Brown, the Sister Wives star took to social media to share more motivational messages about moving on from difficult situations."Let it go," a quote shared to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, June 16, read. "Something beautiful wants to grow in its place."The post was followed by a similar message preaching self love and forgiveness. "Whatever it is, forgive yourself," it said. "You did your best. Let it go."Although the mom-of-one remains spiritually married to her husband, they've been open about...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremiah
Person
Jenny Han
Person
Larsen Thompson
Us Weekly

Inside North West’s Bloody Camp-Themed Birthday Party: Guest List, Dead Deer Decorations and More

Time to celebrate! North West celebrated her 9th birthday in style with a summer camp-themed party. “CAMP NORTH,” Kim Kardashian captioned a carousel of Instagram photos on Tuesday, June 28, giving a sneak peek into the festivities. The guests, who all wore pajamas, included Penelope Disick, Jessica Simpson’s daughter Maxwell and Tracy Romulus’ daughter Ryan. […]
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Britney Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden James will not be attending her wedding to Sam Asghari... but are 'happy' for her and wish their mother the 'best'

Britney Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline will not be attending her upcoming wedding to Sam Asghari. Mark Vincent Kaplan, an attorney representing Britney's ex-husband Kevin Federline, revealed to TMZ that the duo would not be present at today's nuptials. 'Although the boys will not be in attendance,...
RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Strikes Sultry Pose On Instagram, Says She's Trying To 'Embrace Change' Amid Marital Woes

Ready for her close up! Sister Wives fans hyped up Meri Brown after she worked the camera for an Instagram post.In the pic, Brown is sitting on the ledge of a porch fence with one hand in her hair and one of her legs raised. The star was dressed casually in a camo tee, olive green bike shorts and sneakers."Photo shoot done," she captioned the upload. "@robinlee1971 @lularoe_with_robin_lee1971 this one's for you!! 🤣🤣🤣🔥🔥🔥."The reality star's fans were eating it up, with one declaring in the comments section, "This is supermodel status 🔥," while another wrote, "Bow chica bow bow lol."Other...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Dakota Johnson Sees Relationship With Chris Martin’s Ex Gwyneth Paltrow ‘Differently’ Due to Parents’ Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith’s Split

Making a change. Dakota Johnson said that parents Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith's 1996 divorce likely influenced her friendship with Chris Martin's ex Gwyneth Paltrow. “Maybe I think about relationships like that differently because I grew up in my family,” the Cha Cha Real Smooth actress, 32, told Vanity Fair in a feature published on […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Lives#Love Triangle#Love Life
ETOnline.com

Chris Hemsworth's Twin Sons Make an Adorable Red Carpet Debut at 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Premiere

Chris Hemsworth made his red carpet appearance at the Australian premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder an adorable one, bringing his wife and two sons with him!. The star and his wife, Elsa Pataky, and their 8-year-old twins, Tristan and Sasha, walked the Sydney red carpet and smiled for photos on Monday. The couple also shares a 9-year-old daughter, India, who appeared to be absent from the premiere.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Official Relationship Timeline

An unexpected romance. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship may have shocked fans in 2021, but the pair haven’t slowed down in 2022. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was first linked to the Saturday Night Live star in October 2021, eight months after she filed for divorce from Kanye West. (The former couple, who […]
CELEBRITIES
extratv

‘ER’ Actress Mary Mara’s Cause of Death Revealed

“ER” actress Mary Mara died suddenly this week at 61. Now, more details of her death are providing a clearer picture of what happened. While it was reported that she drowned while swimming in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, New York, it has been revealed that she died from asphyxiation.
CAPE VINCENT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

161K+
Followers
19K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy