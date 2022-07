A Houston man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a woman from Quinlan. Reynaldo Chavez is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of Quinlan resident Sandra Martinez. The Greenville Herald Banner reports that Martinez went missing in late April. A missing person report filed with Greenville police led to Royse City police discovering record of Martinez staying at the American Inn motel in Royse City on May 2. Video footage shows Martinez and Chavez entering a room, followed by Chavez leaving the room early the next morning with what appeared to be a woman wrapped in a blanket. Texas Rangers joined the investigation and cooperation between multiple law enforcement agencies led to the linking of Martinez with the body of a woman found in Houston.

QUINLAN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO