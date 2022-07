Kaytee Products presents Kaytee Pet Bird Fruit Mix and Pet Bird Veggie Mix. Both mixes provide the variety pet birds crave with natural fruits or vegetables. The fruits and veggies are freeze-dried or dehydrated to retain their nutrients and natural flavors. The mixes also contain added vitamins and minerals to support pet bird health. The mixes offer an easy and effective way to add fun and healthy variety to any pet bird’s diet. They contain a wide variety of pre-cut ingredients.

