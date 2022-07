With Florida Rep. Charlie Crist (D) pursuing the Governor’s seat, Florida’s 13th congressional district is up for grabs. Democrats have faced waning support, President Biden’s low approval rating, and expectations from political pundits that the upcoming 2022 midterm election will result in a “red wave” across the country. Despite this, Democrats like Eric Lynn are hopeful that they’ll come out victorious in November, and mounting endorsements continue to fuel the CD13 race as Lynn challenges the winner of the Republican primary race between Amanda Makki and Anna Paulina Luna (R).

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO