State House - 54Th District - Democrat

A luxurious new medi spa has opened in The Pearl Building in Birmingham at 865 N. Old Woodward, Suite 120. Aurora Plastic Surgery & Med Spa combines the latest advancements in plastic surgery with state-of-the-art nonsurgical aesthetic treatments, providing patients with the widest array of cosmetic procedures to enhance their appearance and achieve their appearance goals. “The result is a new you who feels confident, attractive, and beautiful in your skin. Spending time at Aurora Medi Spa is a tune-up for your face, body, mind and soul. In our elegant Med Spa setting we put patients first, so you will look and feel rejuvenated, re-energized, younger and more beautiful!” according to their website. Plastic surgeon William Huettner, MD, specializes in injectables, body contouring, and abdominoplasty. Dr. Abdalmajid Katranji, MD is a general surgeon and the medical director at Aurora Medi Spa. He specializes in injectables, non-surgical face lifts, and blepharoplasty procedures. Aurora Medi Spa offers facelifts, breast augmentation, tummy tucks, liposuction, botox, fillers, skin rejuvenation, laser skincare, body sculpturing, ultherapy, body resurfacing, hair removal services and lashes and eyebrows.
