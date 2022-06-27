State House - 54Th District - Democrat

Monica Dwyer describes the stylists at the new 865 West Salon, located at 865 West Long Lake and Telegraph roads in Bloomfield Township as “like a family.” Previously Tarro Salon, Dwyer, who was the manager and a stylist at Tarro for 17 years, looked around for another place for the nine stylists to place their hair blowers and curling irons when the former owner moved to Atlanta and took up a new career. “I looked at other spaces, but we all wanted to stay together and this is a great location,” she said of the salon. So Dwyer called the former owner in Atlanta, who still had a lease, and asked him if he’d sell to her. “He said sure. I got an agreement with the landlord. It was quick,” she said. All nine of the stylists, along with one manicurist, have stayed, continuing their practice of providing “all hair services. We’re a full service salon,” Dwyer said. The one change? The interior of the salon was gutted. “Coming out of COVID, the salon needed a lot of updates.” Tarro had a darker environment. “My vision was to have it very clean, open and inviting,” Dwyer said. “It’s now very bright and open.”

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO