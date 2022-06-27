ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

State House - 54Th District - Democrat

 3 days ago

Stephanie Fakih of Bloomfield Township is founder and principal attorney of Rights First Law PC. She earned her BA in political science from University of Michigan and her JD from Fordham University School of Law. She currently is a Bloomfield Township trustee, involved with Birmingham Bloomfield Chamber of Commerce, member of...

Pierre Chammas

Shortly before he turned 14, Pierre Chammas emigrated from Lebanon to the U.S. with his family. “We made Michigan our home,” said the owner of Steve’s Mediterranean Chef, known for their popular products such as hummus, tabouli, garlic sauce, grape leaves, and spinach and feta pie. “I’ve been here almost my entire life, but I never thought I’d be in this business.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Noel B. Murphy

Filmmaker, comedian, educator, and self-described “evangelist for green technology and critical thinking,” Noel B. Murphy, grew up in the Detroit area but spent the past four decades living in other states and traveling the world. He recently moved from California to Grosse Pointe, where he is renovating a 1920s home and reconnecting with his childhood memories and some of the people in those memories.
DETROIT, MI
Salon takeover

Monica Dwyer describes the stylists at the new 865 West Salon, located at 865 West Long Lake and Telegraph roads in Bloomfield Township as “like a family.” Previously Tarro Salon, Dwyer, who was the manager and a stylist at Tarro for 17 years, looked around for another place for the nine stylists to place their hair blowers and curling irons when the former owner moved to Atlanta and took up a new career. “I looked at other spaces, but we all wanted to stay together and this is a great location,” she said of the salon. So Dwyer called the former owner in Atlanta, who still had a lease, and asked him if he’d sell to her. “He said sure. I got an agreement with the landlord. It was quick,” she said. All nine of the stylists, along with one manicurist, have stayed, continuing their practice of providing “all hair services. We’re a full service salon,” Dwyer said. The one change? The interior of the salon was gutted. “Coming out of COVID, the salon needed a lot of updates.” Tarro had a darker environment. “My vision was to have it very clean, open and inviting,” Dwyer said. “It’s now very bright and open.”
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
Carrie Leff and Lisa Klein

As physicians and friends, Carrie Leff, an internist and pediatrician at Henry Ford Health in Bloomfield Township and Lisa Klein, a pediatrician with Child Health Associates in Troy and Novi, play an important role as co-founders of Turning Teen, a platform that offers workshops about puberty for children and their parents.
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
Chase Ben-Ezra, Zach Homer and Luke Linovitz

In late February, as Russian troops invaded Ukraine, videos of war, devastation, and displacement filled screens around the world. For Birmingham Groves students Chase Ben-Ezra, 16 of Franklin, and Zach Homer, 17 of Birmingham, as well as Seaholm student Luke Linovitz, 15 of Birmingham, the images permeated their social media feeds. The civic-minded high schoolers wanted to do something to help, so they put out calls on their Instagram accounts, asking friends, family and neighbors to donate in support of the people of Ukraine. The response was far beyond what they anticipated.
BIRMINGHAM, MI
Fresh Mediterranean fare

Pita Way, founded in Clarkston in 2010 by Brandon Bahoura, is opening a new location at 3945 Telegraph Road just south of Long Lake in Bloomfield Township, by Hungry Howie’s. Bahoura said he was inspired by delicious meals his family made in his childhood. His goal was to open a restaurant that captured the same experience he had: exciting, tasty and healthy Mediterranean food. “Our bottom line is to serve delicious, convenient, and healthy meals to our customers. We’ve mastered the art of fresh and authentic Mediterranean food with fast and friendly service through our values of dedication, empathy, enthusiasm, integrity and ambition.” Pita Way offers lentil and chicken lemon rice soups; salads; gyros, shawarma, falafel, tawook, crispy chicken and beef kafta, and diners can choose to enjoy them in a traditional roll up sandwich, a “quesopita,” a version of a quesadilla, or a Pita Way bowl. Hummus, tabbouli, fries, rice and garlic are available as sides.
CLARKSTON, MI
New med spa opens

A luxurious new medi spa has opened in The Pearl Building in Birmingham at 865 N. Old Woodward, Suite 120. Aurora Plastic Surgery & Med Spa combines the latest advancements in plastic surgery with state-of-the-art nonsurgical aesthetic treatments, providing patients with the widest array of cosmetic procedures to enhance their appearance and achieve their appearance goals. “The result is a new you who feels confident, attractive, and beautiful in your skin. Spending time at Aurora Medi Spa is a tune-up for your face, body, mind and soul. In our elegant Med Spa setting we put patients first, so you will look and feel rejuvenated, re-energized, younger and more beautiful!” according to their website. Plastic surgeon William Huettner, MD, specializes in injectables, body contouring, and abdominoplasty. Dr. Abdalmajid Katranji, MD is a general surgeon and the medical director at Aurora Medi Spa. He specializes in injectables, non-surgical face lifts, and blepharoplasty procedures. Aurora Medi Spa offers facelifts, breast augmentation, tummy tucks, liposuction, botox, fillers, skin rejuvenation, laser skincare, body sculpturing, ultherapy, body resurfacing, hair removal services and lashes and eyebrows.
BIRMINGHAM, MI

