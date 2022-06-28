Coronavirus vaccines set for young children at Toledo-Lucas County Health Department

Coronavirus vaccines for children ages 6 months to 4 years will be available at the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department’s downtown clinic on a walk-in basis starting Wednesday, the health department announced.

Lucas County has approximately 27,468 residents under 5 years old.

Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski encourages parents and guardians to get the coronavirus vaccine for their children this summer, especially before the new school year starts in August and September.

“Parents will have many options where they can vaccinate their children to protect them against COVID,” health commissioner Eric Zgodzinski said in the announcement Tuesday.

“The health department is among several providers throughout the county administering COVID vaccine to our youngest residents including pediatricians, federally qualified health centers, and other locations" beginning this week, he said.

Doses for all ages are available at the health department’s downtown Toledo clinic at 635 N. Erie St. from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

To find other vaccination locations, visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov .