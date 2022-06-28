ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bayonne Announces Summer Sounds By The Bay Concert Series

By Jeffrey Henig
hudsontv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBayonne Division of Recreation Announces the 2022 Summer Sounds by the Bay Concert Series. The Bayonne Division of Recreation has announced the 2022 Summer Sounds By the Bay Concert Series. Weather permitting, each performance will be begin promptly on Wednesday nights at 7:00pm and held at the amphitheater on the lower...

hudsontv.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Summer concerts in Bayonne, Jersey City, and Secaucus

Bayonne lists 2022 Summer Sounds by the Bay concert series. The 2022 Summer Sounds are scheduled to take place on Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. at the amphitheater on the lower level of DiDomenico-16th Street Park, between Ave. A and Newark Bay. The concerts are scheduled for Wednesdays from July 13 through Aug 17. The following concerts have been scheduled:
BAYONNE, NJ
thepositivecommunity.com

Jazzy Soul Series Kicks Off in Newark

There is nothing like live jazz music. Recently the options have been few, but Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District kicked off its 15th music festival season with its highly popular Jazzy Soul Series at the revitalized Medallion Restaurant. World renowned saxophonist Mike Phillips celebrated the release of his new single...
nycinsiderguide.com

Festopia Pool Party Hosted by 50 Cent

Come join the Festopia Pool Party w/ 50 Cent hosting at the American Dream Waterpark. Welcome to Thisavibe.com the premiere website to get all your great info and content for the latest and greatest daytime and nightlife events in the Tri State area. Recapture the moments as well from the picture gallery on the site you won’t be disappointed. This will be a different type of pool party experience at American Dream Waterpark, the largest indoor water park in the world.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Free shows by the Kennedy Dancers this summer in Jersey City

The Kennedy Dancers will begin their Free Summer Performances on Thursday, July 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. at J Owen Grundy Park on Hudson Street in Jersey City. Under the direction of Diane Dragone, there will be four scheduled performances around Jersey City with performers Dree Dray, Abigail Dias, Kat Reese, Zackary Anderson, Danae Balladares, and Tallia A. Petrone. The shows will feature choreography by Dragone and Sean Curran, director of dance at the Tisch School of the Arts.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paul Mccartney And Wings#Summer Nights#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Avenue
CBS New York

Where to watch fireworks near you July 4th weekend

NEW YORK - Fourth of July weekend is here, and that means it's time to look to the skies across the Tri-State Area for fireworks.Friday, July 19 p.m. Fireworks at Alvin P. Williams Memorial Park in Woodbridge Township, N.J.Monday, July 412-10 p.m. Daytime festivities, live music, food trucks and night market followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m. in Jersey City, N.J. Music artists include Flo Rida, Funk Flex and DJ Diesel7:30-10 p.m. Concert followed by fireworks in Tarrytown, N.Y., at 230-240 West Main Street9:15 p.m. Fireworks at West Orange High School, 51 Conforti Ave, West Orange, NJ9:25 p.m. Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks along the East River - Click here for street closure information9:25 p.m. Roosevelt Island Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration — entry will not be permitted after 9 p.m.9:30 p.m. Fireworks at Jones Beach State Park on Long Island10 p.m. Fireworks on Coney Island, Brooklyn
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Shake Shack announces two new New Jersey locations

Shake Shack, which already has 13 Garden State locations, is planning on adding at least two more. The new locations announced this week will be in Edison and Jersey City. The company announced that the Edison store will be in the Menlo Park Mall across from Seasons 52. Its planned opening date is Dec. 3, according to Patch.com.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Barstool Sports reviews new NJ pizza place and LOVES it

Dave Portnoy has made his way back to Hoboken to check out one of the newest pizza spots, The Pizza Shop, which replaced Delfino's. Portnoy seemed surprised that the owners, Ray Falco and Justin Avila, had only been making pizza for 6 months. His exact words after taking a few bites "what's to say, I love this pizza, I wish I didn't know they just learned how to make this six months ago. You can do that? You're not born with it? You don't have to get in the gym for 30 years?"
HOBOKEN, NJ
101.5 WPDH

The Hudson Valley Mexican Restaurant That Disgusted Gordon Ramsay

Did you know that one of Gordon Ramsay's most difficult restaurants to fix was right here in the Hudson Valley?. I have been watching a lot of episodes of two popular shows starring Chef Gordon Ramsay. Kitchen Nightmares and Hotel Hell are currently streaming and I'm obsessed. Kitchen Nightmares was a reality show that employed Gordon Ramsay to fix struggling restaurants all over America. I've seen almost all of them before but now I'm starting to notice something that I didn't when I first saw them years ago.
HUDSON, NY
hudsontv.com

Hoboken Announces Return of Sinatra Drive Summer Streets

The City of Hoboken has announced the popular Summer Streets program will return to Sinatra Drive this year. On every Sunday, starting on July 10, Sinatra Drive from Fourth Street to Hudson Street and Sinatra Drive North to 11th Street will be closed to vehicular traffic between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. to provide additional, protected outdoor space for activities including biking, walking, jogging, and more. The program will conclude on Sunday, August 28.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

West New York businesses consider outdoor dining

West New York businesses are looking to apply for outdoor dining. Resident Frank Miqueli is the county committee person for his district in West New York. Miqueli addressed Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the West New York Board of Commissioners at their June 22 meeting that some businesses had contacted him about outdoor dining.
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne takes action on former Frank Theatres

The Bayonne Planning Board has granted amended final site plan approval for the adaptive reuse of the former Frank Theatres at 191 LeFante Way. The new plan includes the expansion of the second floor and an addition of a partial third floor. The board voted unanimously to approve the application....
BAYONNE, NJ
NYCPlugged

Best Food and Flea Markets to Explore This Summer in NYC

Market season in NYC is in high gear. From food and drink markets where you can sample the best local eats (old and new favorites), the city has to offer, complete with stunning views and live entertainment. Local makers and artisans are also popping up showcasing unique home and wellness items to vintage goods. Check out our guide and plug into the best markets to explore this summer!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Halo Three-Tower Development Breaks Ground at 289-301 Washington Street in Newark, New Jersey

Site excavation and foundation work is now underway for Halo, a three-tower high-rise development that will eventually be one of the tallest buildings in Newark, New Jersey. Located at 289-301 Washington Street, the 38-, 42-, and 46-story towers will comprise a mix of rental apartments, residential amenities, and a multi-level parking garage. The tallest tower will top out at 573 feet.
NEWARK, NJ
96.9 WOUR

Massive Brawl Breaks Out On Incoming Carnival Cruise to New York

In another instance of life getting back to normal, officials say a huge brawl broke out on a cruise ship that was set to dock in New York Tuesday. The cruise industry was hit pretty hard during the time COVID levels were high, and health experts advised the public to maybe reconsider their next trip. But now people are back, and it appears are back to acting like they would normally would.
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy