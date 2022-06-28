Dakota Johnson Addressed The Rumors That She Was In A Secret Feud With Jamie Dornan And, Honestly, I Love What She Said

Related
Zendaya Just Addressed Rumors She’s Pregnant With Tom’s Baby—Here’s What She Said
Click here to read the full article. Calling her out! Zendaya addresses the pregnancy rumors about her having Tom Holland’s baby. The Dune star took to Instagram to clear the air that none of the posts were real. On June 15, 2022, Zendaya posted a TikTok of a fake pregnancy post made by a fan trying to impersonate her. The fake post included a sonogram of a baby as well as a caption that said “I love you. Halfway there,” and a fake comment made by Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Marisa Tomei. The TikTok is part of a trend called...
Dakota Johnson Reveals Why She & Chris Martin Keep Their Relationship Out Of The Public Eye
Half a decade into their relationship, Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson still “guard their privacy” and hide their love away from prying eyes, according to Britt Hennemuth’s Vanity Fair cover story on the Persuasion actress. One of the reasons for this secrecy is that “theirs is a big, blended family,” with Dakota, 32, being one of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson’s kids (she is one of seven half-siblings) and Chris, 45, raising two children with Gwyneth Paltrow. The other reason for this privacy is Dakota’s upbringing. “Maybe I think about relationships like that differently because I grew up in my family,” she told VF.
Elle
Gwyneth Paltrow Jokes It Took Her 20 Years To Find The Brad During Conversation With Ex Brad Pitt
Before Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt dated Gwyneth Paltrow from 1994 to 1997, during which time the pair were engaged. But while the couple's former relationship didn't stand the test of time, they've kept in touch and have revealed they still love each other - as friends, of course.
ETOnline.com
Dakota Johnson Leans Lovingly on Boyfriend Chris Martin in Rare Public Appearance
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin had a cozy day out in New York City. The 32-year-old actress and the 46-year-old Coldplay frontman were spotted taking a romantic stroll around New York City. The couple, who have been linked since 2018, walked arm in arm through the city’s SoHo neighborhood.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor, 27, Seen In Rare Photos With ‘The Sandlot’ Star
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor surfaced in a rare outing in Santa Monica, California, and despite steering clear of the Hollywood spotlight, he was seen with a familiar face — The Sandlot star Patrick Renna! Connor, 27 was seen leaving a restaurant on June 15 with Patrick, 43, who memorably played Hamilton “Ham” Porter in the nostalgic cult comedy. Connor and Patrick enjoyed their meal at iconic Italian eatery Capo located on Ocean Avenue and were later seen outside the restaurant in photos engaging in friendly banter.
Jennifer Aniston says the salad she ate daily on the 'Friends' set is 'totally different' from the recipe going viral on TikTok
Jennifer Aniston ate the same salad every day for 10 years on the "Friends" set. But those viral TikToks have her recipe completely wrong.
'I miss him, we all miss him': Sir Elton John dedicates his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set
Sir Elton John dedicated his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set on Friday night. The star, 75, introducing the track - which found a second wave of success in 1991 as a live cover version between Sir Elton and Michael - saying he 'misses' the singer.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Wears Denim Shorts While Shopping With Friends In Rome
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, was seen out and about in Rome, Italy on Saturday (June 25). Shiloh left the hotel where her mom Angelina Jolie is staying and went shopping and sightseeing with a friend. The teenager and her pal weren’t joined by any bodyguards for the excursion, allowing them to have a full day of fun in the Italian city completely free of any supervision.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kim Kardashian Dropped A Bombshell About Her Marriage To Kanye West On ‘Kardashians,' And He’s Not Going To Like It
In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian, 41, sat down with her sister Khloe, 37, for a scene in which the two sisters discussed their past relationships (as the latter was going through her infamous breakup with Tristan Thompson following his most recent cheating scandal). In an attempt to comfort and bond with her sis, Kim opened up about her romantic history with Kanye West, and how “no one really” knew what their relationship was like.
Princess Diana Allegedly Had a Crush on a Popular 1980s Singer Who Frequently Called Her ‘My Darling’
Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not a big secret that Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage was an unhappy one. So it’s not a surprise Diana allegedly developed a crush on one of her A-list friends back in the 1980s — specifically with George Michael. In the upcoming biography by James Gavin called George Michael: A Life, he explores a myriad of aspects of the late singer’s life — including his relationship with Diana. They were quite close,...
Narcity
Ryan Reynolds Says His Three Daughters Are So 'Wild' He Thinks They May Have Rabies
While there's no doubt that Ryan Reynolds loves his daughters that he shares with his wife Blake Likely, it sounds like they're a bit of a handful!. While speaking at an event, the Canadian actor gave a glimpse into his domestic life, as reported by Page Six. “I’m a parent...
‘Always’ Star Brad Johnson Dead at 62
Actor Brad Johnson died earlier this year at the age of 62. Johnson’s rep Linda McAlister told The Hollywood Reporter that he died from complications of COVID-19 in February in Fort Worth, Texas. In a statement, his family said, “Although he was taken too early, he lived life to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'I feel really awful, I now hate myself': Simon Cowell apologises to young girl after she's left in tears by his harsh comments during Britain's Got Talent
Simon Cowell was left red-faced after he was forced to apologise to a young girl on Britain's Got Talent's Friday semi-final. The talent show judge, 62, wasn't impressed with the opening performance from act Matricks Illusion, and even pressed his buzzer. But as Simon was giving them his unfiltered opinion,...
Tori Spelling’s Lookalike Daughter Stella, 14, Is So Grown Up In 8th Grade Graduation Photo
Tori Spelling made a touching tribute to her 14-year-old daughter, Stella, in a lengthy, sweet Instagram post on Thursday. “Stella McDermott GRADUATES!!” she ecstatically wrote in the caption of her daughter posing in her bright blue graduation gown and holding a bouquet of flowers. “My girl graduated from middle school today. Bittersweet. So proud of how hard she fought to graduate amongst bullying, COVID, adversity, migraines, severe anxiety, and sadly teachers and counselors who didn’t believe she could do it all in time to graduate…she proved them all wrong!”
The View ratings plummet after fans boycott talk show & demand host Whoopi Goldberg be ‘fired’ for ‘tone deaf’ comments
THE VIEW ratings have declined after fans vowed to boycott the talk show and demand host Whoopi Goldberg be “fired” for her “tone deaf” comments. Whoopi, 66, has faced backlash with fans over her controversial comments in recent months. The Sun can exclusively reveal ratings for...
Travis Barker Hospitalized: New Details
On Tuesday morning, Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Travis was photographed on a gurney with medical crew and Kourtney beside him. It is unclear what the medical issue was, but it was severe enough for him to be transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical...
Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game
Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
Nick Cannon says it costs ex-wife, Mariah Carey $150,000 ‘just to walk out the house’
Nick Cannon has spoken about his relationship with ex-wife Mariah Carey and how it cost her over “$150,000” or more “just to walk out that house” when they were together.The 41-year-old television host discussed his marriage during a recent interview on The Joe Budden Podcast, recalling how he took a step back from his career when he first tied the knot. According to Cannon, he was focused “on the business of getting married,” at the time, and “protecting” his relationship with Carey.“When you’re married to one of the biggest icons in music, there’s things you must protect, there’s privacy,”...
‘Property Brothers’ Drew Scott is a dad after 2 years of infertility struggles
Drew Scott, famous for his hit HGTV show Property Brothers, and his wife, Linda Phan, are now officially parents! They welcomed their first baby together on May 4, and announced the happy news on their podcast At Home. Their son, Parker James Scott, was born on the couple's fourth wedding...
BuzzFeed
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
810K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0