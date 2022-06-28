ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dakota Johnson Addressed The Rumors That She Was In A Secret Feud With Jamie Dornan And, Honestly, I Love What She Said

By Alex Gurley
 1 day ago

Dakota Johnson is clearing up any rumors about her relationship with Jamie Dornan .

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Through the years, the Fifty Shades costars have been the subject of feud rumors — but Dakota says there's no truth to any of it.

Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

In a candid interview with Vanity Fair , Dakota opened up about her on set experience, explaining that things were always positive with Jamie.

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for Deadline

"There was never a time when we didn’t get along. I know it’s weird, but he’s like a brother to me," she told the magazine.

Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

Dakota added, "I love him so, so, so much. And we were really there for each other."

Patrick Kovarik / AFP via Getty Images

She also noted that throughout filming, the costars really had to "trust each other and protect each other."

D Dipasupil / FilmMagic / Getty Images

And it was particularly important that the duo be united as a team after the departure of director Sam Taylor-Johnson .

Target Presse Agentur Gmbh / Getty Images

"We were doing the weirdest things for years, and we needed to be a team: ‘We’re not doing that’ or ‘You can’t do that camera angle,'" Dakota shared.

Ian Gavan / Getty Images

And while things were all good between Dakota and Jamie, that didn't stop there from being other kinds of drama on set .

Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

You can read all that Dakota had to say about the on set drama here .

IN THIS ARTICLE
