Dakota Johnson Addressed The Rumors That She Was In A Secret Feud With Jamie Dornan And, Honestly, I Love What She Said

Half a decade into their relationship, Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson still “guard their privacy” and hide their love away from prying eyes, according to Britt Hennemuth’s Vanity Fair cover story on the Persuasion actress. One of the reasons for this secrecy is that “theirs is a big, blended family,” with Dakota, 32, being one of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson’s kids (she is one of seven half-siblings) and Chris, 45, raising two children with Gwyneth Paltrow. The other reason for this privacy is Dakota’s upbringing. “Maybe I think about relationships like that differently because I grew up in my family,” she told VF.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO