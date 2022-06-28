4th of July Closures for Lake Havasu, Bullhead, and Kingman Cities

Shimmering Lake Havasu, the centerpoint of Lake Havasu City, was formed in 1938 after the Parker Dam was built. It is perhaps most famous for the London Bridge that looms above it. Yes, the actual London Bridge, bought by the area's founding father, Robert McCullough, for $2,460,000, after the city of London put it up for auction in 1968. Today, Lake Havasu City is one of the most popular vacation destinations in Arizona and offers a range of recreational activities for families, couples and single travelers. Golf on championship courses, soak up the sun on the shores of Lake Havasu's beaches or explore nearby parks by foot and bicycle. Houseboats dot the lake and are available for rent along with paddle boats, kayaks, jet skis and other types of water sports equipment. Like most resort towns Lake Havasu is chock-full of hotels, restaurants, shops and non-stop action.

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ ・ 5 DAYS AGO