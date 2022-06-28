ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Plumping Highlighter Brooke Shields Uses Is Back in Stock on Amazon

By Bernadette Deron
 2 days ago

When a product racks up major credibility in the form of celebrity approval, stock naturally sells out quickly. That's what we knew would happen when Brooke Shields singled out a specific highlighte r , because we weren't able to get our hands on it for quite some time.

She mentioned the cream highlighter from Grande Cosmetics to Vogue as one of her must-have products for a "less is more" makeup look, and luckily for Us , it's currently back in stock on Amazon! We can already tell that this highlighter is going to be so worth the wait, and we've rounded up the scoop for you below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sR17c_0gOhs2UH00
Get the Grande Cosmetics GrandeGLOW Plumping Highlighter for $25 at Amazon!

Unlike most cream highlighters, this one goes above and beyond , as it also infuses skincare into the formula! In addition to giving your skin a touch of shimmer, which you can apply on the high points of the cheekbone, it may also plump your skin to make the look of fine lines and wrinkles less visible. The main ingredient working here is VinupLift, which can lift the skin and make it firmer. You'll start feeling a tingling effect after a couple of minutes, which tells you that the product is working!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bTq0D_0gOhs2UH00
Get the Grande Cosmetics GrandeGLOW Plumping Highlighter for $25 at Amazon!

The highlighter comes in thee pearlescent shades : French Pearl, Gilded Rose and Bronze Beam. Each of the colors is designed to blend into the skin beautifully and look great on virtually all skin tones, so choose which one you feel will suit you best. Shoppers adore the natural glow this highlighter adds to their complexion, and claim they haven't tried a product quite like this one before. If you want your makeup to take things to the next level, this highlighter may need to be added to your everyday routine. We're always amazed at how youthful Brooke Shields looks, and this product could be one of her secrets to appearing fresh-faced and flawless at all times!

Get the Grande Cosmetics GrandeGLOW Plumping Highlighter for $25 at Amazon!

