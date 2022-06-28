NATO Leaders Arrive in Madrid For Crucial Summit On Countering Russia, China

No one should be surprised by the decision made by the governments of Sweden and Finland to apply for full membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Since the start of the Russian assault on Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, both countries have given Ukraine missile systems, assault rifles, ammunition and money for refugee resettlement. In my view as a scholar of international relations, Finland and Sweden essentially gave up their political neutrality and nonalignment – key aspects of their national identity – when they both joined the European Union in 1995. The Russian assault on Ukraine was the last straw...

POLITICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO