The effects of COVID-19 can persist long after the initial symptoms of the illness are gone. These effects, called post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 (or PASC), can include brain fog, fatigue, headaches, dizziness, and shortness of breath. Long COVID—when symptoms last weeks or months after the acute infection has passed—affects about 2.5% of COVID patients. While patients who were hospitalized are more susceptible, even those with mild cases can experience Long COVID.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO