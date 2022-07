It is Petunia Time in Dixon and as the song goes, the welcome mat is out. The 2022 Petunia Festival officially kicked off Thursday night with the first of a series of musical acts taking the stage on the Dixon Riverfront. Across the river at its usual location at the Dixon High School is the carnival rides with kiddie rides at one end and the big kid rides at the other.

DIXON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO