On Monday, June 27, an 18 wheeler overturned spilling fuel and oil which causing a section of FM 616 to be closed. “At 8:52 a.m. a 2022 Peterbilt truck-tractor towing a tanker filled with diesel overturned,” DPS Spokesman Sgt. Ruben San Miguel said. “The driver, Derek Wayne Horelica, 39, of East Bernard was travelling east. The driver failed to drive in a single lane, and went off the roadway to the right, then overcorrected and caused the truck to turn over on its side in the ditch.”

EAST BERNARD, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO